Acumen Media interviews key business leaders in the build-up to The World Economic Forum in Davos

LONDON, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world is undergoing a huge digital transformation as technology becomes an increasingly integral part of our daily lives. The World Economic Forum 2024, held in Davos, Switzerland will be addressing the challenges that technology poses for global business in this digital epoch. The Forum will address the significant rise in the adoption of groundbreaking technologies such as machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) and how this will affect organisations across industries that recognise the transformative potential that these technologies hold.

From the evolution and development of AI to the Internet of Things (IoT), technology's integration is redefining the future of society. A major milestone that took place in 2023 was the AI-Safety Summit at Bletchley Park in Milton Keynes, UK. The summit saw prominent AI nations including the US, EU, Australia, and China, come together to discuss and address the potential risks of new AI technologies if not properly regulated.

This year, the Forum will focus on the exploration and opportunities presented by new technologies and their implications on decision-making and global partnership. Acumen will be interviewing attending companies and uncovering the visions of global business leaders across a range of industries. In these one-to-one interviews, Acumen will understand how businesses are adapting their goals in alignment with ever-changing technological advancements.

"In today's business landscape, technology has become one of the biggest driving forces for innovation and growth, and this year's World Economic Forum is at the centre of that. When it comes to businesses, their ability to innovate and work in an environment that cherishes innovation is at the heart of propelling our societies forward. We believe that fostering such environments are paramount to the success of our future. " said Paolo Emilio Zanini, CEO of Acumen Media.

Acumen will be documenting how business leaders confront the challenges posed by the digital revolution and today's market. Collaboration between businesses, governments, and society is crucial towards finding shared solutions and implementing decisive measures.

Striking a balance between the advantages of technology and addressing its challenges is vital, as it continues to play an increasingly central role in our lives. Acumen is excited to seize the opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions with prominent global figures on some of the most critical issues facing societies today.

