Ad Council Announces New Members to Board of Directors

Lou Aversano , CEO, Ogilvy USA

, CEO, Lynne Biggar , EVP, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Visa

, EVP, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Nancy Elder , EVP, Chief Communications Officer, Mattel, Inc.

, EVP, Chief Communications Officer, Wayne Gattinella , CEO, DoubleVerify

, CEO, Scott Hagedorn , CEO, Hearts & Science

, CEO, Jodi Harris , VP, Marketing Culture & Learning, Anheuser-Busch

, VP, Marketing Culture & Learning, Michelle Hulst , GVP, Marketing & Strategic Partnerships, Oracle

, GVP, Marketing & Strategic Partnerships, Kellyn Smith Kenny , SVP & CMO, Hilton

, SVP & CMO, Marcien Jenckes , President, Advertising, Comcast Cable

, President, Advertising, Sean McCaffrey , President & CEO, GSTV

, President & CEO, Rebecca Messina , SVP, Global CMO, Beam Suntory

, SVP, Global CMO, Katie Miller , VP Connections Planning and Investment, Coca-Cola

, VP Connections Planning and Investment, Peter Naylor, SVP and Head of Advertising Sales, Hulu

Vic Noble , VP, Head of Brand, Shire

, VP, Head of Brand, Diana O'Brien , Global Chief Marketing Officer, Deloitte

, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Michelle Peluso , SVP and CMO, IBM

, SVP and CMO, Geoff Schiller , CRO, PopSugar

, CRO, Pete Stein , General Manager, Fullscreen

, General Manager, Brian Stempeck , Chief Client Officer, The Trade Desk

, Chief Client Officer, Eugene Willemsen , EVP, Global Categories and Franchise Management, PepsiCo

The Ad Council produces over 40 national public service communications programs annually on behalf of non-profit organizations and federal government agencies. Advertising agencies donate their strategic and creative talent, media organizations donate valuable ad space and time, and corporations provide additional campaign exposure opportunities. The Board of Directors is comprised of a prestigious group of senior marketing and media executives who provide expertise, insights and financial support to ensure campaigns are effective and impactful.

"The Board of Directors is absolutely crucial to the success of our social good campaigns," said Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council. "These new members are among the most talented, creative and visionary leaders in our industry and their expertise is reflective of where we need to continue to focus in today's environment. I'm so excited to have them on board."

Additionally, yesterday the Ad Council announced new members of their Leadership Council, which is comprised of executives from media companies, creative and digital agencies, and corporate advertisers. The Leadership Council is chaired by Harry Kargman, Founder & CEO of Kargo. The members identify ways their companies can support campaigns and share learning, insights and capabilities.

New members of the Ad Council Leadership Council include:

Albert Hwang , VP, Marketing, Prestige Brands

, VP, Marketing, Prestige Brands Brandon Murphy , President, 22squared

, President, 22squared Jeff Ragovin , Chief Growth Officer, Social Native

The Ad Council

The Ad Council has a rich history of marshaling volunteer talent from the advertising and media industries to deliver critical messages to the American public. Having produced literally thousands of PSA campaigns addressing the most pressing social issues of the day, the Ad Council has affected, and continues to effect, tremendous positive change by raising awareness, inspiring action and saving lives. To learn more about the Ad Council and its campaigns, visit www.adcouncil.org, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or view our PSAs on YouTube.

