Ad Council Announces New Members to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ad Council, a non-profit organization that powers the collective pro bono efforts of the advertising, media and tech industries, announced new members that were elected to its Board of Directors at the organization's Board meeting yesterday. The Board is chaired by David Sable, Global CEO of Y&R.
New members of the Ad Council Board of Directors include:
- Lou Aversano, CEO, Ogilvy USA
- Lynne Biggar, EVP, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Visa
- Nancy Elder, EVP, Chief Communications Officer, Mattel, Inc.
- Wayne Gattinella, CEO, DoubleVerify
- Scott Hagedorn, CEO, Hearts & Science
- Jodi Harris, VP, Marketing Culture & Learning, Anheuser-Busch
- Michelle Hulst, GVP, Marketing & Strategic Partnerships, Oracle
- Kellyn Smith Kenny, SVP & CMO, Hilton
- Marcien Jenckes, President, Advertising, Comcast Cable
- Sean McCaffrey, President & CEO, GSTV
- Rebecca Messina, SVP, Global CMO, Beam Suntory
- Katie Miller, VP Connections Planning and Investment, Coca-Cola
- Peter Naylor, SVP and Head of Advertising Sales, Hulu
- Vic Noble, VP, Head of Brand, Shire
- Diana O'Brien, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Deloitte
- Michelle Peluso, SVP and CMO, IBM
- Geoff Schiller, CRO, PopSugar
- Pete Stein, General Manager, Fullscreen
- Brian Stempeck, Chief Client Officer, The Trade Desk
- Eugene Willemsen, EVP, Global Categories and Franchise Management, PepsiCo
The Ad Council produces over 40 national public service communications programs annually on behalf of non-profit organizations and federal government agencies. Advertising agencies donate their strategic and creative talent, media organizations donate valuable ad space and time, and corporations provide additional campaign exposure opportunities. The Board of Directors is comprised of a prestigious group of senior marketing and media executives who provide expertise, insights and financial support to ensure campaigns are effective and impactful.
"The Board of Directors is absolutely crucial to the success of our social good campaigns," said Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council. "These new members are among the most talented, creative and visionary leaders in our industry and their expertise is reflective of where we need to continue to focus in today's environment. I'm so excited to have them on board."
Additionally, yesterday the Ad Council announced new members of their Leadership Council, which is comprised of executives from media companies, creative and digital agencies, and corporate advertisers. The Leadership Council is chaired by Harry Kargman, Founder & CEO of Kargo. The members identify ways their companies can support campaigns and share learning, insights and capabilities.
New members of the Ad Council Leadership Council include:
- Albert Hwang, VP, Marketing, Prestige Brands
- Brandon Murphy, President, 22squared
- Jeff Ragovin, Chief Growth Officer, Social Native
The Ad Council
The Ad Council has a rich history of marshaling volunteer talent from the advertising and media industries to deliver critical messages to the American public. Having produced literally thousands of PSA campaigns addressing the most pressing social issues of the day, the Ad Council has affected, and continues to effect, tremendous positive change by raising awareness, inspiring action and saving lives. To learn more about the Ad Council and its campaigns, visit www.adcouncil.org, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or view our PSAs on YouTube.
