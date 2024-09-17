New Creative Campaign Educates Parents on Proper Child Car Seat Practices During National Child Passenger Safety Week

With crashes a leading cause of death for children, NHTSA and the Ad Council inspire parents and caregivers to make sure their kids are in the right seat for their age and size.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During Child Passenger Safety Week, the Ad Council and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) debuted a new creative campaign, titled "Love Protects," in support of their larger child car safety campaign. This campaign speaks to parents and caregivers of children 14 and younger, reminding them that loving and protecting their children means making sure they are in the right car seat or booster seat for their age and size.

"It's crucial that parents and caregivers prepare to protect their children from injury or death in the event of a crash," said NHTSA Deputy Administrator Sophie Shulman. "Taking a few moments to make sure your child is properly secured in the appropriate car seat, booster seat, or seat belt can save a child's. Our campaign with the Ad Council continues to provide parents and caregivers vital, life-saving information."

Developed pro bono by creative agency Leo Burnett, the new "Love Protects" creative celebrates child car safety as an act of love. The PSAs encourage parents and caregivers to demonstrate their love by double checking that their children are in the right car seats, booster seats or seat belts for their age and size.

The campaign directs audiences to NHTSA.gov/TheRightSeat for more information on correctly securing children in vehicles. The PSAs, available in both English and Spanish, will run nationally in donated TV, radio, print, outdoor, and digital space.

"Nothing's better than being able to use creativity to inspire action where it matters most – where it just might save lives," says Aaron Pendleton, SVP creative director of Leo Burnett. "Through this campaign, we want to encourage parents to start thinking of one of their most routine tasks as an intentional act of love and protection."

"The Ad Council is honored to continue our life-saving collaboration with NHTSA, making sure children and youth are safe on America's roadways," said Michelle Hillman, chief campaign development officer, the Ad Council. "We're reminding parents and caregivers that one way to demonstrate their love for their children is making sure they're safe, like double checking their child is correctly secured in a car seat, booster seat or seat belt that is appropriate for their age and size."

The new work debuts as motor vehicle crashes remain a leading cause of death for children under 14, showing the critical need for parents and caregivers to make sure their children are in the right seat for their age and size. When used effectively, car seats can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71% for infants and 54% for toddlers.

The Ad Council and NHTSA have collaborated for more than a decade encouraging parents and caregivers to secure their children in age and size appropriate car seats and booster seats. This year, the campaign continues to spread this important message during Child Passenger Safety Week, running from September 15-21, and beyond.

In addition to the new "Love Protects" PSA, NHTSA and Ad Council are teaming up with Second Chance Productions and their upcoming animated movie GRACIE & PEDRO: PETS TO THE RESCUE to extend the child car safety message. The upcoming family film, premiering October 18, 2024, takes audiences on a journey packed with mischief, humor, and heart, reminding us that friendship isn't just life's greatest reward—it's the ultimate adventure. Featuring the voices of Susan Sarandon, Bill Nighy, Brooke Shields, Danny Trejo, Alicia Silverstone, and Al Franken, the animated feature's support of child passenger safety will encourage kids and adults to buckle up and stay safe while traveling.

Child Passenger Safety Week concludes with National Seat Check Saturday, a day for parents and caregivers to receive free car seat checks and instruction on correctly installing and using the right car seats for their kids. In 2024, there are nearly 5,000 registered car seat inspection stations nationwide where families can go to receive hands-on education from a certified child passenger safety technician. For more information on safe car seat practices and to find a local car seat inspection station, visit NHTSA's website.

