Ad Council Announces New Members to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ad Council, America's leading non-profit organization dedicated to using communications to drive social change, elected new members to its Board of Directors at its fall meeting held virtually yesterday. Hayley Romer, Chief Revenue Officer and Publisher of The Atlantic, has been named Secretary of the Board, succeeding Laura Corb, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company. The Ad Council Board is chaired by David Fischer, Chief Revenue Officer, Facebook. Vice Chairs include Linda Yaccarino, Chairman, Advertising Sales and Client Partnerships, NBCUniversal, Jacki Kelley, CEO, Dentsu International, and Diego Scotti, Chief Marketing Officer at Verizon.

Since the organization's founding, the Ad Council has been at the forefront of leading the communications industry's social impact efforts. Its Board of Directors is comprised of a prestigious group of senior marketing and media executives who provide expertise, insights and financial support to ensure the Ad Council's social good communication campaigns are effective and impactful. Most recently, the Ad Council Board of Directors led the media, marketing, advertising and entertainment industry's response to the COVID-19 crisis with unprecedented communications efforts.

New members of the Ad Council Board of Directors include:

David Cohen , CEO, Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)

, CEO, Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) Seth Dallaire , Chief Revenue Officer, Instacart

, Chief Revenue Officer, Instacart Leslie Gillin , CMO, JPMorgan Chase

, CMO, JPMorgan Chase Michael Guth , SVP and CMO, Spectrum Reach, the advertising sales business of Charter Communications

, SVP and CMO, Spectrum Reach, the advertising sales business of Charter Communications Elizabeth Herbst-Brady , VP, Head of North American Sales & Global Client Solutions, Verizon Media

, VP, Head of North American Sales & Global Client Solutions, Verizon Media Lee Hurley , CMO, Northwestern Mutual

, CMO, Northwestern Mutual Sean Lyons , Global CEO, R/GA

, Global CEO, R/GA Scott Kelliher , Head of Brand Advertising & Partnerships, eBay Ads

, Head of Brand Advertising & Partnerships, eBay Ads Matt Kohan , VP, Marketing Culture & Capabilities, Anheuser-Busch

, VP, Marketing Culture & Capabilities, Anheuser-Busch Suzanne Kounkel , Chief Marketing Officer, Deloitte

, Chief Marketing Officer, Deloitte Barri Rafferty , EVP, Head of Communications, Wells Fargo

, EVP, Head of Communications, Wells Fargo Elizabeth Rutledge , CMO, American Express

, CMO, American Express Cara Sabin , CEO, Sundial Brands, Unilever

, CEO, Sundial Brands, Unilever Melissa Selcher , Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, LinkedIn

, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, LinkedIn Raj Singhal, COO, Huge

Tim Sims , Chief Revenue Officer, The Trade Desk

, Chief Revenue Officer, The Trade Desk Marisa Thalberg , EVP, Chief Brand and Marketing officer, Lowe's

, EVP, Chief Brand and Marketing officer, Lowe's Alicia Tillman , Global Chief Marketing Officer, SAP

, Global Chief Marketing Officer, SAP Sebastian Tomich , Global Head of Advertising, Marketing Solutions, New York Times

, Global Head of Advertising, Marketing Solutions, Mark Zagorski , CEO, DoubleVerify

"The critical social change needed today requires cross-industry collaboration, leadership and commitment," said Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council. "Our Board of Directors epitomizes the best and brightest across the marketing and media communities who share an unyielding commitment to improving the world. I'm so excited to welcome our newest members and leverage their innovation and passion as we address the most important social issues facing our country."

The Ad Council also added two new members to its Leadership Council, which consists of executives across media, tech, marketing and advertising who identify ways their companies can support Ad Council campaigns and the country's most critical social issues.

New members of the Ad Council Leadership Council include:

Paula Davis , Chief Communications Officer, Colgate-Palmolive Company

, Chief Communications Officer, Colgate-Palmolive Company Samantha Roth , Vice President Communications, National Football League

The Ad Council

The Ad Council has a long history of creating life-saving public service communications in times of national crisis, starting in the organization's earliest days during World War II to September 11th and natural disasters like Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Sandy and, most recently, leading the industry's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its deep relationships with media outlets, the creative community, issue experts and government leaders make the organization uniquely poised to quickly distribute life-saving impactful information to millions of Americans.

The Ad Council is where creativity and causes converge. The non-profit organization brings together the most creative minds in advertising, media, technology and marketing to address many of the nation's most important causes. The Ad Council has created many of the most iconic campaigns in advertising history. Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk. Smokey Bear. Love Has No Labels.

The Ad Council's innovative social good campaigns raise awareness, inspire action and save lives. To learn more, visit AdCouncil.org, follow the Ad Council's communities on Facebook and Twitter, and view the creative on YouTube.

