Ad Council Appoints 27 New Members to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ad Council, America's leading non-profit organization dedicated to using the power of communications to drive social change, elected 27 new members to its Board of Directors during its spring meeting held virtually on Thursday, April 22. The organization's Board is chaired by Linda Yaccarino, Chairman, Global Advertising and Partnerships, NBCUniversal. Vice Chairs include Jacki Kelley, CEO, dentsu Americas, and Diego Scotti, Chief Marketing Officer at Verizon.

Since the organization's founding, the Ad Council has been at the forefront of leading the communications industry's social impact efforts. Its Board of Directors is comprised of a prestigious group of senior marketing and media executives who provide expertise, insights and financial support to ensure the Ad Council's social good communication campaigns are effective and impactful. Most recently, the Ad Council's Board of Directors led the industry's response to COVID-19 and the launch of the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative's COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative, the most significant public education effort in U.S. history.

New members of the Ad Council Board of Directors include:

Lara Balazs , EVP, CMO & GM, Strategic Partner Group, Intuit

, EVP, CMO & GM, Strategic Partner Group, Intuit Nadja Bellan-White , Global CMO, VICE Media Group

, Global CMO, VICE Media Group Devika Bulchandani , CEO, Ogilvy North America & Global Chairwoman of Advertising, Ogilvy

, CEO, & Global Chairwoman of Advertising, Ogilvy Ingrid Burton , CMO, Quantcast

, CMO, Quantcast JP Colaco, Head of Advertising Sales, WarnerMedia

Maurice Cooper , SVP, Brand & Category Marketing, Target Corporation

, SVP, Brand & Category Marketing, Target Corporation Jill Cress , Vice President Consumer Marketing, PayPal

, Vice President Consumer Marketing, PayPal Norman de Greve , Chief Marketing Officer, CVS Health

, Chief Marketing Officer, CVS Health Morgan Flatley , SVP, Chief Marketing & Digital Customer Experience Officer, McDonald's Corporation

, SVP, Chief Marketing & Digital Customer Experience Officer, McDonald's Corporation Sarah Franklin , CMO, Salesforce

, CMO, Salesforce Josh Gillon , Chief Executive Officer, What If Media Group

, Chief Executive Officer, What If Media Group Jeremi Gorman , Chief Business Officer, Snap Inc.

, Chief Business Officer, Snap Inc. Tariq H. Hassan , Chief Marketing Officer, Petco

, Chief Marketing Officer, Petco E. Yuri Hermida , EVP North America Hygiene, RB

, EVP North America Hygiene, RB Susan Somersille Johnson , Chief Marketing Officer, Prudential Financial, Inc.

, Chief Marketing Officer, Prudential Financial, Inc. Bill Kolb , Chairman and CEO, McCann Worldgroup

, Chairman and CEO, Heather Malenshek , SVP, Chief Marketing Officer, Land O'Lakes Inc

, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer, Land O'Lakes Inc Jamie Moldafsky , Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Nielsen

, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Nielsen Alan Moss , VP, Global Advertising Sales, Amazon

, VP, Global Advertising Sales, Amazon Charlie Neer , Chief Revenue Officer, MiQ Digital

, Chief Revenue Officer, MiQ Digital Todd Pendleton , Chief Marketing Officer, Dolby

, Chief Marketing Officer, Dolby Ann Rubin , VP, Corporate Marketing, IBM

, VP, Corporate Marketing, IBM Carrie Seifer , General Manager - North America , GWI

, General Manager - , GWI Justin Thomas-Copeland , President & CEO, DDB North America, DDB Worldwide

, President & CEO, DDB North America, DDB Worldwide Dara Treseder , SVP, Head of Global Marketing & Communications, Peloton

, SVP, Head of Global Marketing & Communications, Peloton Tiffany R. Warren , EVP, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Sony Music Group

, EVP, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Sony Music Group Janey Whiteside , EVP & Chief Customer Officer, Walmart

"Our Board members are innovative, passionate, and committed to using their talents and resources to drive social change, and our newest members are no exception," said Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council. "With the support of our Board of Directors, we will continue to galvanize the industry behind our COVID-19 vaccine education efforts and the most pressing social issues facing our country."

A complete list of the Ad Council Board of Directors is available on the organization's website here.

The Ad Council

The Ad Council has a long history of creating life-saving public service communications in times of national crisis, starting in the organization's earliest days during World War II to September 11th and natural disasters like Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Sandy and, most recently, leading the industry's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its deep relationships with media outlets, the creative community, issue experts and government leaders make the organization uniquely poised to quickly distribute life-saving impactful information to millions of Americans.

The Ad Council is where creativity and causes converge. The non-profit organization brings together the most creative minds in advertising, media, technology and marketing to address many of the nation's most important causes. The Ad Council has created many of the most iconic campaigns in advertising history. Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk. Smokey Bear. Love Has No Labels.

The Ad Council's innovative social good campaigns raise awareness, inspire action and save lives. To learn more, visit AdCouncil.org, follow the Ad Council's communities on Facebook and Twitter, and view the creative on YouTube.

SOURCE The Ad Council

Related Links

http://www.adcouncil.org

