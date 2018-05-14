Ad-Free Social Media Network Vero Teams up with Global Charity Partners to Launch Donate Now

Under the new partnership, Vero users can currently support the work of amfAR, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and Children with Cancer UK. Vero will be announcing additional charity partners in the coming weeks. To donate today, download Vero from the Apple App Store or Google Play and search for any one of the charities.

Vero is on a mission to make the world a better place, starting with our online social experience. A subscription-only platform, Vero has a built-in framework that empowers users to control who they share with. Vero does not have ads, and does not mine user data. Vero also does not share any information with third parties, allowing users to have an authentic social experience online knowing their personal information is secure.

After providing their first million users with free access to Vero for life, the company recently extended the offer to all new users until further notice. The Donate Now button joins the Buy Now button which enables users to purchase unique items on Vero such as the never-before-published Prince Pre Fame book, unique Oliver Spencer items, or issues of Clash Magazine, Schön Magazine, and Greg Williams Magazine. Other items that can be purchased include Banton Frameworks, Kristine Cabanban jewelry.

Vero is currently available free on the Apple App store and Google Play worldwide.

