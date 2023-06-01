AD1 Global Appoints New Chief Strategy Officer Bryan Hayes

News provided by

AD1 Global

01 Jun, 2023, 08:31 ET

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. , May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AD1 Global is pleased to announce the appointment of Bryan Hayes as Chief Strategy Officer. Hayes will be responsible for driving strategic initiatives and ensuring the continued growth and success of the company.

Hayes brings with him a wealth of experience in the hospitality industry, with over 40 years of executive leadership. Prior to joining AD1 Global, Bryan served as Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Corporex's two hotel companies, Commonwealth Hotels, Inc. and Commonwealth Collection Inc. Bryan played a pivotal role in shaping the companies' strategies.

Prior to Corporex, Bryan served as the Chief Operating Officer of White Lodging, a prominent hospitality company based in Indiana. Under his leadership, White Lodging experienced tremendous growth, doubling its revenues and profits in six years.

Hayes expertise extends beyond individual companies, as he has held significant roles in major hotel chains. He served as the Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations for Hyatt Hotels, where he played a vital role in the successful development and launch of the Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands. Additionally, Bryan has served on various advisory councils for esteemed hospitality brands Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt.

Hayes has made significant contributions to the academic world through his involvement with prestigious institutions. He served on the Strategic Alliance Council of Purdue University's Hospitality Department and the Business Advisory Board of Edinboro University School of Business.

As Chief Strategy Officer of AD1 Global, Bryan will leverage his extensive industry knowledge and strategic acumen to guide the company's growth and expansion plans. He will work closely with the executive team to identify new investment opportunities, develop innovative strategies, and foster key partnerships to further enhance AD1 Global's position as an emerging leader in the industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Hayes to the AD1 family as Chief Strategy Officer," said Daniel Berman, CEO. "Bryan's impressive track record and deep industry insights make him an invaluable addition to our team. We are confident his strategic vision and leadership will propel AD1 Global to new heights as we continue to deliver exceptional guest experiences and drive growth."

Hayes expressed his enthusiasm about AD1 Global, stating, "I am honored to be part of such a dynamic and forward-thinking company. AD1 Global's commitment to excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with my own values, and I look forward to working alongside the talented team to shape the company's strategic direction and accelerate its growth trajectory."

CONTACT:
Jon McMillian
(412) 713-1396
[email protected]

SOURCE AD1 Global

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.