AD1 Global Appoints New Chief Strategy Officer Bryan Hayes

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. , May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AD1 Global is pleased to announce the appointment of Bryan Hayes as Chief Strategy Officer. Hayes will be responsible for driving strategic initiatives and ensuring the continued growth and success of the company.

Hayes brings with him a wealth of experience in the hospitality industry, with over 40 years of executive leadership. Prior to joining AD1 Global, Bryan served as Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Corporex's two hotel companies, Commonwealth Hotels, Inc. and Commonwealth Collection Inc. Bryan played a pivotal role in shaping the companies' strategies.

Prior to Corporex, Bryan served as the Chief Operating Officer of White Lodging, a prominent hospitality company based in Indiana. Under his leadership, White Lodging experienced tremendous growth, doubling its revenues and profits in six years.

Hayes expertise extends beyond individual companies, as he has held significant roles in major hotel chains. He served as the Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations for Hyatt Hotels, where he played a vital role in the successful development and launch of the Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands. Additionally, Bryan has served on various advisory councils for esteemed hospitality brands Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt.

Hayes has made significant contributions to the academic world through his involvement with prestigious institutions. He served on the Strategic Alliance Council of Purdue University's Hospitality Department and the Business Advisory Board of Edinboro University School of Business.

As Chief Strategy Officer of AD1 Global, Bryan will leverage his extensive industry knowledge and strategic acumen to guide the company's growth and expansion plans. He will work closely with the executive team to identify new investment opportunities, develop innovative strategies, and foster key partnerships to further enhance AD1 Global's position as an emerging leader in the industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Hayes to the AD1 family as Chief Strategy Officer," said Daniel Berman, CEO. "Bryan's impressive track record and deep industry insights make him an invaluable addition to our team. We are confident his strategic vision and leadership will propel AD1 Global to new heights as we continue to deliver exceptional guest experiences and drive growth."

Hayes expressed his enthusiasm about AD1 Global, stating, "I am honored to be part of such a dynamic and forward-thinking company. AD1 Global's commitment to excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with my own values, and I look forward to working alongside the talented team to shape the company's strategic direction and accelerate its growth trajectory."

