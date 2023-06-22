Eleven AD1 Global Hotels Win 2023 Travelers Choice Award

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year Tripadvisor recognizes the top 10% of hotels in the world that have demonstrated a commitment to hospitality excellence with a Traveler's Choice Award — and this year eleven hotels from the AD1 Global portfolio won the prestigious accolade.

"Congratulations to the 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice winners," said John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor.

"Earning a Travelers' Choice Award demonstrates that you have provided great experiences to those who matter most: your guests. With changing expectations, continued labor shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry's resilience and ability to adapt. Cheers to another successful year!"

Tripadvisor reports that 75% of users are more likely to patronize a business with a Tripadvisor endorsement. That essentially means more revenue, which is a huge win for the winning hotels.

"We are firm believers in guest service and look to our TripAdvisor scores to guide us in what we're doing right and where we have opportunities to improve," said AD1 Global President Daniel Berman. "The best way to separate ourselves from the competition is to be named the best hotel in the market by our guests. There is no greater honor."

The Aloft Orlando International Drive, Courtyard by Marriott Myrtle Beach Barefoot Landing, Staybridge Royale Parc Suites, Element Orlando International Drive, Candlewood Suites Fort Myers, Hampton Inn Melbourne-Viera, Avon Residence Inn Hartford, Holiday Inn Melbourne-Viera Conference Center, Home2 by Hilton and Hyatt Place Palm Bay, and the Tru by Hilton Portland Airport Maine were all recipients of the 2023 award.

"Our team members really excelled this year. A record number of AD1 Global hotels won the award. More than half of the portfolio, which is quite amazing," said AD1 Global Corporate eCommerce & Marketing Director Jon McMillian. The previous record was ten hotels in 2022.

The victory comes after the company invested substantial resources into ensuring its online rankings accurately reflect the high-quality standards, technical ingenuity, and unparalleled hospitality the company strives to achieve.

About AD1 Global

AD1 Global is an award-winning hospitality development and management company located in Hollywood, Florida. The company excels in all facets of the hospitality industry, ranging from the acquisition of existing hotels, new developments, management, and daily operations.

