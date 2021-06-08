Adam & Eve, AdamMale And Eve's Toys Celebrate Pride Month With 50% Off Plus Free Shipping

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and its LGBTQ+ affiliates AdamMale and Eve's Toys, are proud to celebrate Pride Month with a special 50% off offer that includes free shipping.

For the entire month of June, customers at all three retailers can use code "PRIDE21" at checkout to receive 50% off almost any one item plus free shipping.

"Adam & Eve, Eve's Toys and AdamMale offer an inclusive, sex positive shopping experience for adults," says Chad Davis, Marketing Director for Adam & Eve. "This month, we celebrate the works of LGBTQ+ activists who have changed the world. We are pleased to provide this special offer to help adults celebrate Pride Month within their own boundaries and comfort levels."

Adam & Eve is the nation's leading and most trusted internet adult retailer, having served more than 15 million customers through its website and catalog. With its longstanding "sex positive" stance, Adam & Eve products have been delivering excitement to bedrooms and enticing lovers for 50 years. Adam & Eve sells only the highest quality products for individuals and couples looking to engage in a consensual and sex positive experience. Find out more at www.adamandeve.com.

Eve's Toys was created so that women and gender queer individuals can feel comfortable, empowered, inspired and encouraged, all in a fun and friendly environment. Customers find an unrivaled selection of sex toys curated specifically for women, lesbian couples and queer identified folks, offered at competitive prices. Every product offered is backed by our 100% satisfaction and price match guarantee.

For over 30 years, AdamMale has believed your sex life should be as limitless as your desire. We team up with the top vendors in the adult industry to offer customers an unrivaled selection of products, including sex toys, dildos, masturbators, DVDs, lubes, douches, men's wear and more to enhance your sex life. Plus, you'll always get a great price, discreet shopping experience and a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

