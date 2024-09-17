Adam & Eve Names Lewis Broadnax New President

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed former Sazerac Vice President Lewis Broadnax as President of PHE, Inc., the parent company of Adam & Eve, effective Monday, September 9, 2024.

This appointment follows a thorough Presidential search process, conducted by the Board over the past several months, with the goal of appointing a new leader with extensive eCommerce and digital marketing experience, capable of driving sales, fostering growth and creating and delivering new strategic initiatives across all channels.

Broadnax' distinguished career in consumer electronics, and the tobacco and alcohol markets, lends itself well to Adam & Eve's unique positioning in the adult toy and health and wellness arena. Prior to his role with Sazerac, Broadnax served as a Senior Director of eCommerce and Digital Marketing at Reynolds American and as Executive Director of eCommerce and Digital Marketing at Lenovo.

"Adam & Eve is an extraordinary company that has been at the forefront of the industry for over 50 years," said Broadnax. "I am proud to have the opportunity to work alongside the talented and dedicated employees of PHE, Inc. I look forward to driving innovation and expanding our diverse range of products for both our existing and new adult customers across the globe."

A graduate of Duke University and resident of Durham, Broadnax' new role follows the retirement of former PHE, Inc. President David Groves. Groves will remain on the Board until December 31, 2024.

"Lewis' track record speaks for itself," said Groves. "We knew he was the perfect fit when we met him, and we feel confident he is the right person to take Adam & Eve to the next level of growth and expansion."

About Adam & Eve

Adam & Eve is the nation's leading and most trusted internet and brick and mortar retailer in the adult sexual wellness category, having served more than 15 million customers through its website and catalog. With its longstanding "sex positive" stance, Adam & Eve products have been delivering excitement to bedrooms and enticing lovers for 50 years. Find out more at www.adamandeve.com.

