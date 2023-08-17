ADAM & EVE ANNOUNCES PLAYBOY PRODUCT LAUNCH

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products is proud to announce that they are now carrying toys from the iconic mega-brand, Playboy. The world-famous Playboy brand has been busy creating "Playboy Pleasure," a toy line that reflects their commitment to sexual wellness, and Adam & Eve is thrilled to make these new products available to their massive customer base.

"It's a joy to team up with Playboy in this way," says Ginger Vickrey, Merchandising Manager at adameve.com. "They are an American institution with established fans who share our core values – that every adult deserves unlimited pleasure and fun. It doesn't hurt that their products are very high-quality and beautifully designed – definitely living up to their brand in every way."

Arguably one of the most famous adult brands in history, Playboy has developed their own signature toy line, "Playboy Pleasure" which includes traditional and non-traditional designs made with state-of-the-art materials and motors for customers looking to find everything from bullets to suction vibrators, plugs to eggs and more. And of course, as any Playboy fan would expect - there is a dizzying array of vibrating bunnies available. Discover more Playboy toy innovations at www.adameve.com.

Playboy launched their toy lines with the banner, "Pleasure for All," which is the perfect harmonious match for Adam & Eve whose mission is to "make your sex life happier and healthier." With high quality, exceptional style and a 5-year replacement warranty, Playboy toys are here to stay at Adam & Eve.

About Adam & Eve
Adam & Eve is the nation's leading and most trusted internet adult retailer, having served more than 15 million customers through its website. With its longstanding "sex positive" stance, Adam & Eve products have been delivering excitement to bedrooms and enticing lovers for 50 years. Adam & Eve sells only the highest quality products for individuals and couples looking to engage in a consensual and sex positive experience. Find out more at adamandeve.com.

For more information, please contact Adam & Eve Public Relations Director Katy Zvolerin at 919.644.8100 x 3121 or [email protected].

