Adam & Eve Explores the Solo Satisfaction Index

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its recent move into the sexual health and wellness arena, Adam & Eve, is excited to share the results of a new survey focusing on self-love and satisfaction.

Self-love, solo sex and masturbation are all terms for the self-stimulation of one's own genitals for sexual pleasure. It's a near-universal human behavior, replete with numerous health benefits even though it's very rarely talked about. Today, however, Adam & Eve is sharing some new information on just how satisfying this particular act of self-care can be.

While masturbation isn't necessarily meant to take the place of intercourse, many people find solo orgasms to be stronger than partnered ones. In fact, nearly 19% of those surveyed (12% of the males and 25% of the females) said their solo orgasms were more intense. Another 27% (29% of the males and 26% of the females) said orgasm from masturbation was about the same as partnered orgasms. And 39% (51% of the males and 27% of the females) said masturbation resulted in less intense orgasm than with a partner.

"May is International Masturbation Month," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, PhD, LMFT, C-PST, and Adam & Eve's resident sex therapist, "so it's the perfect time to talk about the rarely discussed act of self-love. It's important to remember that people seek solo satisfaction for many different reasons. Some participate to relax, de-stress or help fall asleep, others enjoy exploring their own bodies to see what works for them so that they can communicate that to their partners. Some people have a higher sex drive than their partners or are between relationships. Whatever the reason, self-love truly is self-care in action."

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third-party survey company, of over 2,000 American adults ages 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

For more information about Adam & Eve, visit their website, https://www.adameve.com , or contact Adam & Eve Director of Public Relations Katy Zvolerin at 919.644.8100 x 3121 or [email protected].

SOURCE adameve.com