Adam Baird Named Managing Partner of Kutak Rock's Spokane Office

SPOKANE, Wash., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kutak Rock is pleased to announce that Adam Baird has been named managing partner of the firm's Spokane office effective April 1. Baird joined Kutak Rock in 2015 and has been resident in the Spokane office nearly since its inception. As a member of Kutak Rock's nationally recognized public finance tax practice group, Baird focuses his practice on tax law, public finance and various kinds of tax-exempt transactions permitted by Section 103 of the Internal Revenue Code.

"Adam provides comprehensive, dedicated legal service to his clients and is equally committed to the success of his colleagues," said Paul S. Gerding, Jr., managing partner of Kutak Rock's Scottsdale region. "He embodies the firm's values and will be instrumental in guiding the firm's ongoing investment and strategic growth in Spokane."

John Petr, Chair of Kutak Rock, noted "Adam is a proven leader, talented attorney, and key member of our national public finance tax practice group. I am confident Adam will help the firm grow our presence in the Pacific Northwest and beyond."

"I am honored by the trust my colleagues have placed in me," remarked Baird. "Spokane is ripe with opportunity for Kutak Rock, and we continue to be proactive in our recruitment. With our local ties and national reach, deep experience and professional acumen, Kutak Rock is committed to local results and growing our presence in this dynamic community."

Baird's clients include state and local governments, tribal governments, various types of for-profit borrowers, universities, charter schools, non-profit organizations, governmental and qualified private activity bond issuers, banks, and multifamily and single-family housing bond issuers. He also represents issuers and borrowers in audits of tax-exempt bond transactions, and regularly advises and represents Section 501(c)(3) and other non-profit organizations on tax matters related to their formation, operation, ongoing compliance, and dissolution.

Baird has worked as an adjunct professor at the Gonzaga University School of Law and been involved in several presentations and projects for the National Association of Bond Lawyers on topics related to federal tax issues applicable to municipal bonds. Baird earned a J.D. from Gonzaga University School of Law, an LL.M. in taxation from the University of Washington School of Law and a B.A. from Brigham Young University. He is admitted to practice in Washington, Utah and before the U.S. Tax Court.

About Kutak Rock LLP

