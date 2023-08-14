Prominent Mergers and Acquisition, Securities Attorney Richard Lieberman Joins Kutak Rock

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kutak Rock is pleased to announce that Richard Lieberman (Rick), a business transactions attorney with more than 38 years of experience, has joined its business, securities and corporate practice group in the firm's Scottsdale office.

"Rick's addition to our team of experienced professionals deepens and strengthens our business transactions bench, bringing new and additional clients and capabilities to the firm," said Paul Gerding, Jr., managing partner of the firm's Scottsdale regional office. "Rick's experience provides him with a unique perspective that will be of enormous value to our regional and national clients."

Rick has diverse experience in a broad range of business law issues including mergers and acquisitions, securities, corporate governance, and finance. Having served as in-house general counsel to an NYSE-listed finance company and outside counsel to a variety of companies, Rick's experience gives him rare insights that will benefit the firm's clients of all sizes, from start-ups to multi-billion-dollar enterprises, regardless of where they are in the business cycle.

"Kutak Rock's national footprint will provide a broader bench and greater resources to further expand my practice and better serve my clients," said Rick. "The firm's extraordinary commitment to client service makes it a great fit for me. I am delighted to join Kutak Rock and look forward to fostering future collaboration with my new colleagues."

Rick was selected by The Best Lawyers in America® as Phoenix "Lawyer of the Year" in 2020, 2018 and 2016 for "Business Organizations," in 2019 for "Corporate Compliance," and in 2014 for "Corporate Governance." He is currently listed by Best Lawyers® in 10 categories, has been named an "AZ Business Leader," a "Top 100 Lawyer," and named to Southwest Super Lawyers®.

In addition to his J.D. from University of Illinois College of Law and B.A. from University of Illinois, Rick is a Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor, awarded by the Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors. He is admitted to practice in Arizona as well as before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth and Fifth Circuits.

About Kutak Rock LLP

With a footprint spanning 19 offices in 14 states and the District of Columbia, Kutak Rock's 550+ attorneys work seamlessly to provide clients excellent, responsive legal service. The firm's multidisciplinary practice comprises more than 25 areas of focus and dozens of discrete specialties. For more information, see www.KutakRock.com.

