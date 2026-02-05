Adam Devine and NFL Stars Join Marriott Bonvoy to Surprise Fans with Riff-Off Inspired Pop-Up Ahead of Super Bowl LX Weekend

Surprise a cappella performance featuring Devine, George Kittle, Bijan Robinson and Jordan Mailata at San Francisco's Ferry Building crowned the winner of the Marriott Bonvoy Super Bowl Sleepover Suite.

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy® brought its season-long Keysakes campaign to a showstopping close ahead of Super Bowl LX weekend with a high-energy, musical pop-up featuring Marriott Bonvoy "Fanbassador," Adam Devine and top NFL players at San Francisco's iconic Ferry Building.

Adam Devine with NFL stars Bijan Robinson, George Kittle, and Jordan Mailata, plus professional vocal group, Fundamentally Sound.

On Wednesday, February 4, Devine was joined by NFL stars George Kittle, Bijan Robinson, and Jordan Mailata for an unexpected a cappella performance alongside a professional vocal group, Fundamentally Sound. Performing as "The Golden Keys," the group delighted fans with a playful, riff-off–inspired rendition before selecting the winner of the coveted Marriott Bonvoy Super Bowl Sleepover Suite live on stage.

The pop-up marked the final chapter of Marriott Bonvoy's Keysakes campaign: a season-long celebration of fandom that transformed hotel keycards into art-driven, NFL-themed collectibles and gave members the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime overnight stay inside Levi's Stadium on the eve of Super Bowl LX.

Winner Alana Wood from Seattle, WA, secured the "Golden Key," unlocking access to wake up inside Levi's Stadium on gameday. Every year, Marriott Bonvoy transforms a luxury suite inside the stadium into a working hotel room, with one lucky fan duo being the first people in the stadium on gameday. Now in its 10th year, the Sleepover Suite has become an iconic tradition of the Marriott Bonvoy partnership with the NFL that brings fans closer to the game they love.

"I'm closing out the football season as Marriott Bonvoy's Fanbassador and announcing the Super Bowl Sleepover Suite winner the only way I know how… by SINGING," said Devine. "I couldn't have done it without my NFL buddies. They were great but thankfully, these men are athletic specimens and don't make their living singing."

Serving as host and emcee, Devine brought his signature humor and musical flair to the performance, while his NFL-costars joined in for key singing moments designed to surprise fans and celebrate Super Bowl LX week in a fun, unexpected way. Designed as a highly visual, crowd-driven moment, the pop-up blended live music, comedy, and fandom in a setting built for shareable reactions and unforgettable fan experiences.

As an Official Sponsor of the NFL, Marriott Bonvoy brings fans closer to the game. Visit the Marriott Bonvoy NFL Travel Hub to unlock epic stays while traveling for gameday and discover incredible experiences through Marriott Bonvoy Moments.

To discover more about Marriott Bonvoy's world of hotels, experiences, and membership benefits, visit www.marriott.com or follow the conversation on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Marriott Bonvoy Insiders.

ABOUT MARRIOTT BONVOY

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel platform, connects travelers to the people, places, and passions they love through an extraordinary collection of hotels and experiences worldwide. The platform features over 30 hotel brands and 10,000 destinations, including the largest collection of luxury offerings, distinctive boutique properties, premium home rentals, and more, providing renowned hospitality across the globe. With unrivaled access to the best in entertainment, culinary, sports, outdoor adventure, arts, culture, and more, Marriott Bonvoy offers transformative travel experiences that leave a lasting impression.

Marriott Bonvoy membership is free and unlocks unique benefits including the ability to earn points through travel and everyday activities, like purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for free stays, experiences and more. Visit marriottbonvoy.com for more information and download the Marriott Bonvoy app here. Travelers can connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube , and Facebook.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.