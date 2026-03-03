The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Announces Asia and Alaska Itineraries Aboard Luminara for Summer 2027

Expanded Alaska sailings and new ports of call in Asia invite guests to explore two extraordinary regions aboard Luminara, where immersive discovery unfolds at an unhurried pace with effortless comfort.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection revealed its Summer 2027 Asia and Alaska itineraries aboard Luminara. Spanning April through October 2027, the season features 21 expertly curated voyages, including 15 journeys exploring Alaska's raw beauty and grandeur, four voyages across Asia, and two transcontinental crossings. Together, the itineraries pair iconic destinations with quieter, less-traveled ports, revealing dramatic landscapes, vibrant cultures, and remarkable natural environments. Each voyage reflects The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's approach to travel, combining immersive exploration with the ease and comfort of life aboard an intimate ultra-luxury yacht.

Luminara of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

Following its inaugural season in Alaska this summer, Luminara will return to the region with an expanded slate of itineraries sailing between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Whittier, Alaska, highlighted by additional calls to Juneau. Select departures will navigate the famed Inside Passage, offering unparalleled access to glaciers, forested shorelines, and abundant wildlife. Nearly all voyages of eight nights or longer include a glacier day, along with scenic cruising through Tracy Arm Fjord, where guests can take in towering ice formations and Alaska's striking natural beauty from their private oceanview terraces.

The intimate size of Luminara allows visits to smaller ports and secluded harbors in Alaska, such as Wrangell and Klawock, where visits feel unhurried and less crowded. Some itineraries also call on Wrangell during bear season and the salmon run, unlocking rare opportunities for unforgettable wildlife viewing at their peak. Throughout the region, guests can enjoy close connection to the sea from the yacht's Marina while at anchor, particularly in scenic locations such as Sitka, where snow-capped mountains and coastal landmarks frame the coastline.

Time on board is equally considered, with opportunities to join wildlife observation sessions, attend expert-led conversations, or simply unwind and take in the scenery from a private terrace. Guests can further connect with the destination through enrichment programming, regionally inspired cuisine, and rejuvenating moments at The Ritz-Carlton Spa®. An expansive program of discovery, both on board and ashore, brings the region's landscapes and culture to life through wildlife observation, intimate talks, and guided exploration with regional experts. Each voyage will host two renowned guest speakers, fostering illuminating moments with leading naturalists, conservation specialists, historians, writers, photographers, and cultural voices. From on-deck wildlife viewings to casual discussions, the program offers a deeper understanding of Alaska's ecosystems, heritage, and contemporary culture.

Exclusive shore experiences include privately chartered glacier flights, wilderness landings, and small-group Zodiac outings launched directly from the yacht, providing close-up views of majestic fjords, glaciers, and wildlife. Culinary programming highlights the region's bounty with ocean-to-table dining, tastings, and hands-on workshops, including a cured Alaskan salmon masterclass, sourdough workshop, and Alaskan craft beer tasting, while place-inspired wellness at The Ritz-Carlton Spa draws on the surrounding environment, with treatments such as Glacier Contrast Therapy Rituals, Glacier Stone Massage, and a Wild Alaskan Botanical Body Scrub incorporating local botanicals like fireweed, birch, and berries. Together, these thoughtfully curated experiences deepen guests' connection to the destination at every stage of the journey.

"Our Summer 2027 season on Luminara reflects our continued focus on immersive exploration by sea, pairing expanded Alaska voyages and new ports of call across Asia with the comfort of ultra-luxury accommodations and personalized service," said Ernesto Fara, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. "These new voyages are thoughtfully designed to invite guests to experience and connect with both remarkably distinct regions in a way that feels seamless and enriching."

The Summer 2027 season builds on The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's presence in Asia with new ports and itineraries across the region. Seoul debuts as a new turnaround port, serving as a gateway for journeys shaped by South Korea's coastal beauty, rich heritage, and vibrant culinary traditions. Tianjin will be introduced as a new port of call, serving as a gateway to Beijing, the millennia-old capital where iconic landmarks, including the Great Wall, are within close reach. Northern Japan also debuts as a new region for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, with inaugural calls in Otaru, the gateway to Sapporo, and Akita, each known for charming townscapes and local cuisine. Certain itineraries include an overnight stay in Otaru, inviting guests to fully immerse themselves in its wonders, from regional seafood specialties and artisan glassware to evening strolls along its historic canal.

Across Alaska and Asia, a curated selection of shore excursions invites guests to step into the character of each destination through its landscapes and cultural traditions. Highlights range from guided food tours through Fukuoka's celebrated dining scene and hands-on matcha workshops with master artisans in Uji, to standout moments in Alaska, including wilderness dining in Ketchikan and seaplane journeys over sweeping glacier fields, ending with an exclusive dining experience at the historic Taku Glacier Lodge.

Alaska Voyage Highlights

June 28, 2027 | 8-Night Vancouver Round Trip

Journey through small-town Alaska as well as the state's magnificent wilderness on this round-trip voyage from Vancouver. In Klawock, hand-carved totems honor centuries of Tlingit heritage, while Sitka's domed Russian churches illuminate the history of Russian settlement in the region. Cascading waterfalls and calving glaciers infuse every moment with awe while cruising Tracy Arm. Discover how Scandinavian sensibility distinguishes Petersburg as "Little Norway" and explore Ketchikan's historic town center set up on stilts.

August 11, 2027 | 9-Night Vancouver to Whittier

From Vancouver to Whittier, Alaska is on splendid display, beginning with more than 500 miles of glaciers, waterfalls, and forested islands along the Inside Passage. As the only yacht docked in Klawock and Petersburg, Luminara offers a rare sense of intimacy in these remote outposts. In Haines, museums and cultural centers preserve the Chilkat Valley heritage, while Valdez, situated on the shores of Prince William Sound, impresses with tidewater and valley glaciers, cascading waterfalls, and abundant wildlife.

Asia Voyage Highlights

April 25, 2027 | 10-Night Tokyo to Seoul

From Japan's neon capital to South Korea's modern heart, this voyage blends dynamic cities with tranquil shores. Mount Fuji rises above tea fields and seaside temples near Shimizu, and the Itsukushima Shrine near Hiroshima is a UNESCO World Heritage site. Get a taste of Fukuoka's renowned food scene before experiencing 19th-century life at the Jeju Folk Village. Two days in Beijing allow time to explore both the Forbidden City and the Great Wall before sailing for Seoul.

October 13, 2027 | 10-Night Tokyo Round Trip

Experience Osaka's famed food culture in the popular Dotonbori district or Namba neighborhood, and gain moving insights into Hiroshima's history at the Peace Memorial Garden. Enjoy panoramic views from Fukuoka Castle before delving into Busan's Buddhist traditions in its celebrated temples. After exploring Japan's southern shores from Nagasaki to Kagoshima, the final day at sea offers time to unwind at The Ritz-Carlton Spa.

Launched in July 2025, Luminara is the third superyacht in The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection fleet. With 226 spacious suites accommodating up to 452 guests, the yacht offers an intimate setting for luxury travel, where every suite features a private, oceanview terrace. On board, guests can enjoy innovative dining concepts, an extensive wine collection, The Ritz-Carlton Spa, expansive pool areas, and seamless access to the water from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's signature Marina Beach. Thoughtfully designed indoor and outdoor spaces invite guests to settle in, with intuitively designed accommodations, world-class culinary concepts, and social venues that transition effortlessly from day to night.

Summer 2027 Season Aboard Luminara

April 25, 2027 10-Night Tokyo (Yokohama) to Seoul Voyage May 5, 2027 7-Night Seoul (Incheon) to Tokyo Voyage May 12, 2027 15-Night Tokyo to Whittier Voyage May 27, 2027 9-Night Whittier to Vancouver Voyage June 5, 2027 9-Night Vancouver Roundtrip Voyage June 14, 2027 7-Night Vancouver to Whittier Voyage June 21, 2027 7-Night Vancouver Roundtrip Voyage June 28, 2027 8-Night Vancouver Roundtrip Voyage July 6, 2027 7-Night Vancouver to Whittier Voyage July 13, 2027 7-Night Whittier to Vancouver Voyage July 20, 2027 8-Night Vancouver Roundtrip Voyage July 28, 2027 7-Night Vancouver to Whittier Voyage August 4, 2027 7-Night Whittier to Vancouver Voyage August 11, 2027 9-Night Vancouver to Whittier Voyage August 20, 2027 7-Night Whittier to Vancouver Voyage August 27, 2027 7-Night Vancouver Roundtrip Voyage September 3, 2027 7-Night Vancouver Roundtrip Voyage September 10, 2027 9-Night Vancouver to Whittier Voyage September 19, 2027 13-Night Whittier to Tokyo Voyage October 2, 2027 11-Night Tokyo Roundtrip Voyage October 13, 2027 10-Night Tokyo (Yokohama) Roundtrip Voyage

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection continues to redefine the standard for luxury experiences at sea. For more details surrounding its upcoming itineraries and to book a voyage, please visit ritzcarltonyachtcollection.com.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON YACHT COLLECTION

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection redefines luxury at sea, seamlessly blending the legendary service and refined amenities of The Ritz-Carlton® with the freedom and elegance of yachting. Offering bespoke voyages across the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Caribbean, Asia-Pacific, Alaska, and South Pacific, the collection provides exclusive access to sought-after and hidden destinations, paired with serene accommodations, unparalleled onboard experiences, and curated excursions ashore that ignite curiosity and discovery at every turn.

The collection's inaugural yacht, Evrima, launched in October 2022, measures 624 feet and features 149 airy suites with private ocean-view terraces, accommodating up to 298 guests in an intimate and elegant ambiance. Ilma, the second superyacht, debuted in September 2024, spanning 790 feet and showcasing 224 spacious, light-filled accommodations for up to 448 guests, cultivating an extraordinary experience on the water. Luminara, which set sail in July 2025, continues this legacy, introducing new itineraries to both iconic cities and secluded harbors.

Each yacht reflects contemporary craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail, boasting some of the highest employee-to-guest and space-to-guest ratios at sea. Guests enjoy highly personalized service, world-class dining, The Ritz-Carlton Spa®, a signature marina connecting them directly to the ocean, and an atmosphere of relaxed sophistication, fostering connection throughout the journey. Private charter options are also available for fully tailored and unforgettable moments. For more information, visit ritzcarltonyachtcollection.com.

