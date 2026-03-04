Marriott International Announces Significant Growth and Strategic Expansion in the Caribbean and Latin America in 2025

Marriott International celebrated a momentous 2025 in its CALA region, with a record 94 signed deals and the addition of nearly 40 properties, strengthening its diversified portfolio from midscale to luxury, and all-inclusive to residential.

PLANTATION, Fla., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR, "Marriott") announced an outstanding year of growth in its Caribbean and Latin America (CALA) region in 2025. The company achieved a record 94 signed deals in the region, adding 10,461 rooms to the pipeline, an increase of 40 percent in signed transactions and more than 30 percent in signed rooms compared to 2024. This performance reinforces Marriott's long-term commitment to diversified expansion and meeting evolving owner interests in the CALA region.

W Punta Cana Adult All-Inclusive

In 2025, Marriott expanded its portfolio with 39 properties and 4,292 rooms, growing its regional footprint to 555 open properties and more than 95,000 rooms across 37 countries and territories by year end.

"In 2025, Marriott solidified its leadership position in Caribbean and Latin America once again as the largest hotel company in the region, marked by another year of market-leading growth. This expansion reflects Marriott's adaptability and innovation," said Brian King, President of Enterprise Transformation and the Caribbean and Latin America. "Our focus has been on listening to the wishes of travelers and responding with an unparalleled brand portfolio, offering everything from luxury resorts to approachable midscale solutions. This success is the result of a shared vision with our owners and investors, and the commitment of our teams to deliver exceptional experiences in every destination."

Conversions were a key driver of Marriott's signings growth across CALA in 2025, with nearly 30 properties and 3,000 rooms signed under this model. Approximately 30 percent of the rooms signed in 2025 are attributed to conversions, underscoring the agility of Marriott's brand portfolio and its ability to unlock value by providing owners with an efficient option to renovate and rebrand existing assets. At year‑end 2025, the CALA development pipeline included 45 conversion projects representing more than 6,000 rooms.

"2025 set another important milestone for Marriott's development in the Caribbean and Latin America, with record deal activity and organic room signings that continue to expand our footprint and pipeline," said Laurent de Kousemaeker, Chief Development Officer of Marriott International for the Caribbean and Latin America. "We are now leading across all segments in the region, including midscale, which the company only entered a few years ago. This success is a reflection of the strength of our portfolio and the team's dedication, and I could not be prouder of what this team has achieved and the momentum we carry into the year ahead."

Elevating the Resort Landscape Through Luxury and All‑Inclusive Growth

At year end, Marriott's luxury footprint in the region included 71 open properties and 38 pipeline hotels, representing more than 18,000 rooms across CALA. Marriott continued to elevate its luxury portfolio responding to luxury travelers' interest in escaping to some of the world's most remarkable and remote destinations. In 2025, the company celebrated the opening of two gems in the luxury segment: Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Costa Rica, and Siari, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Mexico, offering exclusive sanctuaries in remote and captivating destinations.

In 2025, Ritz‑Carlton Reserve also broke ground in Southern Eleuthera, The Bahamas, with Cotton Bay, a Ritz‑Carlton Reserve and Residences, anticipated to open in 2029, while Bvlgari Hotels and Resorts announced the upcoming arrival of the brand in CALA with Bvlgari Resort & Residences, Cave, Exuma in The Bahamas, also planned to open in 2029.

The company's all-inclusive portfolio also flourished in CALA, highlighted by the opening of Paraiso de la Bonita, a Luxury Collection Resort, Riviera Maya, Adult All-Inclusive and W Punta Cana, Adult All-Inclusive, the world's first all‑inclusive W Hotel, which combines the brand's vibrant design with elevated service and story‑worthy experiences. The JW Marriott Costa Elena Resort All-Inclusive in Costa Rica is also set to debut in 2026 as the first all‑inclusive JW Marriott resort in CALA. These projects further reinforce Marriott's position as a leader in delivering luxury all‑inclusive operations and experiences for the most discerning travelers.

Midscale Segment Momentum Continues with City Express by Marriott

Simultaneously, the company's midscale segment experienced extraordinary growth in 2025, led by the expansion of the City Express by Marriott brand. The company signed 28 City Express by Marriott deals across CALA for 3,188 rooms, several of which mark the brand's planned expansion into seven countries and territories: Argentina, Brazil, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guyana, México, and Puerto Rico. Looking ahead to 2026, the company anticipates the opening of 6 City Express by Marriott properties, including market entries into Argentina, Nicaragua, and El Salvador.

City Express by Marriott expansion in Brazil continued in 2025. The company signed 13 deals representing more than 1,400 rooms, including seven hotels announced in July that mark the brand's anticipated debut in the market. This milestone is part of a broader multi‑unit development agreement with FÁBRICA DE HOTÉIS in Brazil, anticipated to add 30 City Express by Marriott properties across Brazil's Northeast region to the brand's portfolio over the next 15 years.

As of year-end, City Express by Marriott had nearly 150 open hotels in the region representing more than 17,700 rooms, and a pipeline of 46 deals and over 5,200 rooms.

Brazil: Powering the Next Phase of Expansion

Brazil continues to be a key strategic market for Marriott in CALA, showing diversified growth and development. Currently, Marriott's portfolio in Brazil includes 15 properties in Brazil across 9 distinct brands, representing 3,779 rooms, with 21 properties and 4,000 rooms in the signed pipeline.

Recent openings include The Westin São Paulo, inaugurated in June 2025, and the upcoming Tropical Hotel da Amazônia, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, slated to open in 2026. Marriott has also recently signed key agreements that further reinforce its commitment to leisure development in Brazil, including projects such as The Westin João Pessoa, an All‑Inclusive Resort. This diversified growth strategy—spanning resorts, upper‑upscale, and midscale offerings—highlights the strength, adaptability, and broad appeal of Marriott's brand portfolio in meeting the evolving needs of Brazil's diverse hospitality market.

Marriott reaffirms its commitment to elevating hospitality across CALA by expanding a diverse portfolio that offers flexible, compelling opportunities for hotel owners. The company continues to support new ways of traveling while celebrating the region's rich culture, diversity, and distinctive sense of place.

