Actor and Comedian Devine, Former Patient and Longtime Supporter of Organization, Joins To Bring Attention to Critical Funding Needs for Local Children's Hospitals

SALT LAKE CITY, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Actor and comedian Adam Devine is partnering with Children's Miracle Network (CMN), the charity that focuses on raising funds and championing the health of all kids, to serve as the organization's first Chief FUN-Raiser. This role was specifically designed for Devine and is intended to drive support for the organization's recently launched Health For All Kids Impact Pledge, a $1 billion, two-year fundraising initiative that will help children's hospitals across the U.S. and Canada address their greatest areas of need and respond to urgent pediatric healthcare demands amid unstable funding sources.

Adam Devine Joins Children’s Miracle Network as Chief FUN-Raiser to Help Raise $1 Billion for Kids’ Health For more than 40 years, Children’s Miracle Network® has been a symbol of hope, elevating possibilities for every child in need of care. As the leading charity impacting children’s health, we unite people, partners, and programs to raise urgently needed funds for children’s hospitals across the U.S. and Canada. Adam Devine Joins Children's Miracle Network As Chief FUN-Raiser to Help Raise $1 Billion for Kids' Health Speed Speed

Devine, known for his roles in The Righteous Gemstones, Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, and Modern Family, is uniquely connected to CMN. As an 11-year-old, he was struck by a cement truck and incurred significant injuries. He underwent more than 25 surgeries and two years of treatment at Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha, Neb., a CMN partner hospital that receives fundraising support from the organization.

As an adult, Devine has been a strong supporter of CMN by helping raise funds and awareness for the cause. In this enhanced role as Chief FUN-Raiser, Devine will use his platform to rally support for the Health For All Kids Impact Pledge by serving as a key spokesperson for the organization, hosting the annual talent show for CMN's Elevate conference in Orlando, and participating in additional opportunities to support the CMN mission. He will continue his important role of visiting patients and families at CMN hospitals, while bringing cheer, joy and fun to every interaction.

The Health For All Kids Impact Pledge greatly accelerates the heritage of CMN's contributions-to-date, as the organization has raised nearly $10 billion for its network of 170 children's hospitals across the United States and Canada since its inception in 1983.

"We've gotten to know Adam over the past decade of his support, and we know he is the perfect person to be our Chief FUN-Raiser because he brings joy wherever he goes," said Aimee J. Daily, Ph.D., President & CEO, Children's Miracle Network. "Our Health For All Kids Impact Pledge shines a light on the critical role philanthropy plays in supporting children's hospitals. At a time when hospitals are being asked to do more with fewer resources, Adam can speak authentically about how donations create real impact for children and families in their local communities."

Through its partners, programs and donors, CMN raises money for its network of local children's hospitals. Because CMN provides unrestricted funding, children's hospitals have the flexibility to direct those dollars where they are needed most, from innovative research and technology to programs that make hospital stays more pleasant for kids and their families. In response to growing financial pressures on pediatric healthcare, CMN is shifting its strategic focus to emphasize the critical role philanthropy must play in meeting children's health needs.

Children's Miracle Network calls on everyone to join the movement to ensure Health For All Kids by visiting cmn.org/pledge to join the pledge and make a donation.

About Children's Miracle Network

For more than 40 years, Children's Miracle Network® has been a symbol of hope, elevating possibilities for every child in need of care. As the leading charity impacting children's health, we unite people, partners, and programs to raise urgently needed funds for children's hospitals across the U.S. and Canada.

Wherever you see our iconic balloon, you'll find donors, corporate partners and fundraising programs joining forces to help hospitals meet their most critical needs, from life-saving treatments and advanced equipment to innovative research and family support. Every dollar raised supports the local children's hospital, bringing brighter futures within reach for all kids.

Learn more at cmn.org.

SOURCE Children's Miracle Network