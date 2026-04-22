Children's Miracle Network Announces Record-Breaking Over $473 Million Raised in 2025

Held April 13–16 at the Walt Disney World Dolphin Resort in Orlando, Florida, Elevate 2026 brought together hospital leaders, corporate partners, program participants, patient ambassadors known as Champions, and their families to celebrate collective impact and look ahead to the future of children's healthcare. This year's event centered on the theme, "Make Big Change for All Kids: It Takes a Network."

"This record-breaking year is a powerful reflection of what's possible when people come together for kids," said Aimee Daily, Ph.D., President and CEO of Children's Miracle Network. "Every dollar raised represents more than generosity — it represents stronger children's hospitals, critical support for families and hope for kids in communities across the U.S. and Canada. Elevate 2026 was a celebration of that momentum and a reminder of the even greater impact we can make together."

Elevate opened with the beloved Champions Parade presented by Marriott Bonvoy, setting the tone for a week of powerful storytelling, memorable entertainment, and key organizational updates that reflected the strength and momentum of the CMN community. A highlight included a keynote from Jena Hausmann, CEO of Children's Hospital Colorado and Chair of the Children's Hospital Association Board of Trustees, who spoke to the challenges children's hospitals are facing and the critical role of innovation, advocacy, and partnership in shaping the future of pediatric care.

A major focus of this year's event was the continued rollout of Children's Miracle Network's new brand and the organization's bold Health for All Kids Impact Pledge — a commitment to raise $1 billion over two years to support local children's hospitals and advance the health of kids across the U.S. and Canada. As part of that momentum, actor, comedian and children's hospital patient alum Adam Devine was introduced as the organization's new Chief FUN-Raiser. At Elevate, Devine hosted the Champions Talent Show, presented by Marriott Vacations Worldwide—bringing humor, heart and personal connection to the celebration.

At the heart of CMN are the stories that bring the mission to life. During Elevate, Pierce, a 10-year-old Champion, took the stage alongside his mother, Aubrey, to share his story. Diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia at just 22 months old, Pierce has undergone 19 surgeries, 31 platelet transfusions, 16 blood transfusions, and a bone marrow transplant.

When no match could be found in the national bone marrow registry, his care team at Children's Hospital Los Angeles expanded their search internationally — ultimately finding the donor in France that helped save his life.

"There are over 44 million people in the national bone marrow registry, but I didn't have a match," said Pierce during his remarks at Elevate. "So the doctors at Children's Hospital Los Angeles searched all over the world."

Pierce's story served as a powerful reminder that the generosity supporting children's hospitals can cross borders — and that community, connection and hope can help save lives.

Elevate 2026 also featured special performances and appearances from a remarkable group of advocates and celebrities, including Marie Osmond, co-founder of Children's Miracle Network; Josh Sundquist, Paralympian, comedian, author and one of the original CMN Champions, who served as emcee; Laila Ali, world champion boxer and longtime supporter, who hosted the Celebration Dinner & Champions Medals Ceremony, presented by Panda Express; and performers Eric Paslay and Angelica Hale, both of whom share personal connections to the mission.

The week also included the presentation of prestigious annual awards recognizing individuals and organizations making an extraordinary difference for local children's hospitals. A full list of 2026 award winners are available here.

Elevate was generously presented by Ace Hardware, Panda Express, Marriott Bonvoy, Love's Travel Stops, 7-Eleven Cares Foundation supported by 7-Eleven, Inc., Aflac, Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Colossal, Cumulus Media, Dairy Queen, The Brick, Air Canada Foundation, Knight-Swift Transportation, PolyAI, and Lakeshore Learning.

To learn more about the Health for All Kids Impact Pledge or to sign the pledge, visit cmn.org/pledge.

About Children's Miracle Network:

For more than 40 years, Children's Miracle Network® has been a symbol of hope, elevating possibilities for every child in need of care. As the leading charity impacting children's healthcare, we unite people, partners and programs to raise urgently needed funds for children's hospitals across the U.S. and Canada.

Wherever you see our iconic balloon, you'll find donors, corporate partners and fundraising programs joining forces to help hospitals meet their most critical needs—from life-changing care and advanced equipment to innovative research and family support. Every dollar raised benefits the local children's hospital, bringing brighter futures within reach for all kids.

Learn more at cmn.org.

Media Contact:

Christina Vitale, Communications Manager | [email protected] | O: 801-214-7400

SOURCE Children's Miracle Network