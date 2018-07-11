Adam Evans Selected to Receive the CFA 40 Under 40 Award

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global is pleased to announce that Adam Evans, Senior Vice President Business Development Eastern Region, has been recognized by the Commercial Finance Association to be a recipient of their annual 40 Under 40 Award.

Since 2006, Mr. Evans has served in multiple senior sales management roles and has managed every U.S. and Canadian territory for Hilco Valuation Services. He began in the Western and Southwestern United States and then moved to the Midwest region in 2011. In 2017, he was selected to lead the sales effort for Hilco's Eastern and Canadian regions. As a result, Mr. Evans is well-networked in the industry and often provides industry perspectives to client gatherings and participates in panel discussions. He has earned the respect of his peers which puts him in high demand with members of the financial services community. Mr. Evans is a master at his craft and is recognized as a leading expert in the valuation and monetization world.

In its 3rd year, the CFA 40 Under 40 award serves to recognize the rising stars in commercial finance. The recipients of the award have demonstrated a commitment to excellence and are leaders in their industry. The winners are nominated by members in the community due to their notable accomplishments, and winners are chosen from the submitted nominations by a committee of their peers.

On Thursday, September 20th, The CFA will host an event in honor of all the 40 Under 40 Awards recipients at the Pierre Hotel in New York City to celebrate the achievements of the winners.

About Hilco Global : Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and then monetize that value. Hilco Global has a 30-year track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 600 professionals operating on five continents.

