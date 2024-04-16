Adam Hyder joins Juniper Square as Chief Development Officer.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Juniper Square , the leading provider of partnership enablement solutions to the private funds industry, today announced that Adam Hyder has joined the company's leadership team as Chief Development Officer. In his role, Hyder will oversee engineering and development efforts for the company's industry-leading platform, portfolio of products, and global expansion.

Hyder is a technology leader renowned for scaling global teams, accelerating product innovation, and delivering large-scale SaaS, Consumer, and Enterprise software solutions. Before joining Juniper Square, Hyder was the Chief Technology Officer at Malwarebytes. He has also served as Executive Vice President of Engineering at BlueJeans Network and CTO and Head of Products at Jobvite.

"Ten years ago, we built our initial product with a handful of developers sitting around a table. Since that time, our platform has matured to serve the needs of thousands of GPs and hundreds of thousands of LPs," said Alex Robinson, CEO and Co-founder of Juniper Square. "For the decade of growth ahead of us, we must harness the power of a distributed and multinational workforce to meet the requirements of the most sophisticated private markets GPs and LPs worldwide. Adam has incredible experience expanding product portfolios and bringing global teams together to drive innovation and accelerate product development."

Said Hyder, "There is an enormous opportunity here to extend market leadership while launching new, innovative products that the private markets desperately need. I am excited to partner with the leadership team at Juniper Square to accelerate the multitude of business opportunities that exist within our product roadmap today."

Robinson recently detailed Juniper Square's product vision and roadmap in a post celebrating the company's 10th anniversary.

About Juniper Square

Juniper Square is the leader in partnership enablement for the private funds industry, providing GPs and their LPs the ability to seamlessly connect and communicate across every stage of the investment lifecycle: from fundraising and onboarding to i nvestor management to fund administration . Juniper Square empowers investment managers to accelerate fundraising, scale operations efficiently, and improve investor satisfaction. More than 2,000 GPs rely on Juniper Square to manage more than 35,000 investment entities that span over 500,000 LPs and $1 trillion in investor equity. Learn more at https://www.junipersquare.com/

