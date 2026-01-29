Juniper Square Appoints Jason Sheller as Global Head of Go-To-Market, Fund Administration

Veteran leader's joining follows a wave of technology innovation and international expansion as Juniper Square scales its platform and global presence across the private markets

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Juniper Square , the fund operations partner to more than 2,000 private markets GPs, today announced the appointment of Jason Sheller as Global Head of Go-To-Market, Fund Administration. Sheller joins the company at a pivotal moment of growth and will lead the global go-to-market strategy for the company's Fund Administration business.

As private equity, real estate, and venture capital firms face accelerating demands from their LPs for data transparency and accessibility, many GPs are exploring connected technology and outsourced fund administration solutions that scale while mitigating risk. By outsourcing operational processes such as investor onboarding, compliance, accounting, and reporting to Juniper Square's expert teams—supported by its GPX Platform —GPs can focus on their strategic priorities while maintaining transparency and control.

"GPs are currently reimagining their back-office strategies, as private markets firms increasingly demand technology-connected fund administration, and Juniper Square is at the forefront of this transformation," said Stephanie Miller, COO of Juniper Square. "With his deep expertise on advising private markets firms on how to scale their operations, Jason will ensure we continue to help our customers build modern, resilient operating models for the future."

Sheller brings more than 20 years of experience leading global sales and business development teams across financial services, with deep expertise in private equity, real estate, and alternative fund administration. Most recently, he served as Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Business Development & Strategy for Real Estate Fund Administration at CBRE. He previously held senior leadership roles at Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan Securities Services.

"Joining Juniper Square is an incredible opportunity to help drive the next evolution of the private markets," said Sheller. "By combining sophisticated AI and technology with a foundation of global operations experience, Juniper Square is uniquely positioned for exceptional growth. I couldn't be more excited to help scale our impact in this space."

Juniper Square now supports more than $250B in assets under administration and was recently named "Fund Services One to Watch" by Global Custodian —a testament to the company's growing reputation as a firm that combines the best technology and fund administration service in the private markets. In 2025, Juniper Square acquired Tenor Digital to strengthen its ability to serve the fast-growing private credit market, as well as Forstone Luxembourg to deliver integrated fund administration and efficient cross-border operations to private markets GPs at a global scale.

Juniper Square is trusted as the fund operations partner to more than 2,000 private markets GPs worldwide, connecting market-leading technology, data, and fund administration services to help GPs fundraise efficiently, streamline operations, and improve the investor experience. Our unified platform centralizes data and connects LPs and GPs across every workflow—including fundraising, investor onboarding, compliance, treasury, reporting, and more. Today, more than 40,000 funds, 700,000 LP accounts, and $1 trillion in LP capital are managed through Juniper Square. For more information, please visit junipersquare.com .

