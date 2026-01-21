Juniper Square Announces 2025 Top Fundraisers, Expands Rankings to Include Private Credit

Fifth Annual Report Honors Clients Who Raised the Most Capital in 2025.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Juniper Square , the fund operations partner to more than 2,000 private markets GPs, today launched its fifth annual Top Fundraisers report. Top Fundraisers celebrates the Juniper Square clients who are setting the pace for capital formation across private equity, real estate, venture capital, and, for the first time, private credit.

This year's honorees span a range of strategies and structures. Winners are categorized by asset class and size—as measured by equity managed on Juniper Square's GPX platform. A Rising Star Award has also been established for clients who started using Juniper Square's Investor Onboarding solution in 2025.

Introducing the first private credit Top Fundraiser

The addition of a private credit category underscores the growing role the asset class plays in modern portfolios, driven by investor demand for yield, contractual cash flows, and more flexible liquidity profiles. In late 2025, Juniper Square announced its acquisition of Tenor , which expanded the firm's ability to support private credit strategies with private markets-native technology and deep domain expertise.

"Private credit has moved from a niche strategy to a core allocation for many investors," says Tony Chung, Managing Director, Private Equity and Private Credit at Juniper Square. "As banks pull back from certain lending activities, private credit managers are stepping in to fill that gap—often through evergreen and semi-liquid structures that demand a fundamentally different operating model. The firms succeeding are those that can pair strong underwriting with the operational infrastructure required to support continuous fundraising, deployment, and reporting at scale."

Juniper Square's ongoing commitment to operational alpha

As fundraising becomes more continuous and investor bases expand to include wealth and retail channels, operational alpha has become a critical differentiator. Jay Farber, General Manager, GPX, notes, "GPs don't just need software or service in isolation. They need an operating model that can scale with the pace of the market." He adds, "Our focus is on giving firms the infrastructure they need to fundraise efficiently today while positioning them for what's next."

To that end, Juniper Square launched JunieAI in June 2025. JunieAI instantly captures structured investor data from offline documents to ensure fast, accurate onboarding across every fundraising scenario, whether subscriptions happen through Juniper Square's GPX platform or on paper. This was followed by the launch of the first AI CRM for Investor Relations in October 2025. Unlike Generic CRMs that require significant customization in order to be useful for private markets GPs, Juniper Square's AI CRM is built from the ground up for investor relations and captures the nuances of capital raising and investor management.

How Juniper Square's Investor Onboarding solution supports Top Fundraisers

Juniper Square's Investor Onboarding solution enables firms to digitize subscriptions, streamline AML/KYC workflows, and reduce manual handoffs—helping teams move from first contact to funding more efficiently while maintaining compliance and a high-quality LP experience.

To date, Juniper Square manages 700,000 investor accounts and has processed over 300,000 subscription documents. Nearly 50,000 new subscriptions were completed in 2025.

About Juniper Square

Juniper Square is the fund operations partner to more than 2,000 private markets GPs worldwide, connecting market-leading technology, data, and fund administration services to help GPs fundraise efficiently, streamline operations, and improve the investor experience. Our unified platform centralizes data and connects LPs and GPs across every workflow—including fundraising, investor onboarding, compliance, treasury, reporting, and more. Today, more than 40,000 funds, 700,000 LP accounts, and $1 trillion in LP capital are managed through Juniper Square.

