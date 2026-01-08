Adam Pollak Joins Portage Point Partners as Head of Advisory

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Portage Point Partners, LLC (Portage Point), a blue chip advisory, consulting, interim management, investment banking and financial services firm focused on the middle market, announces the appointment of Adam Pollak as Head of Advisory. Adam also joins the firm's Executive Leadership Team.

In this role, Adam will provide unified leadership across Transaction Advisory Services, Valuations, Transaction Execution Services, Office of the CFO and Performance Improvement. He will also lead platform-wide technology initiatives, including the development and deployment of proprietary technology solutions designed to accelerate execution, deliver deeper operational and strategic insights and create value across the entire client delivery model.

"Best in class advisory capabilities must be highly integrated, operationally advanced and technology led," said Matthew Ray, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Portage Point. "Adam brings the rare combination of operational and technology transformation leadership needed to evolve our Advisory platform and continue delivering differentiated, best-in-class client outcomes."

"Portage Point has built a uniquely integrated, execution-oriented advisory services platform experiencing tremendous growth," said Pollak. "I am excited to further advance that model by aligning Advisory capabilities and accelerating the deployment of transformational technology solutions on behalf of our clients."

Prior to joining Portage Point, Pollak served as Global Lead Partner for Value Creation and US Transformation Lead Partner at KPMG Strategy, where he developed and scaled service line capabilities focused on EBITDA improvement across the full M&A lifecycle. Previously, he was a Managing Director at AlixPartners and led the evolution of the Information Technology and Transformation Services practice.

About Portage Point Partners

Portage Point Partners is a business advisory, interim management and investment banking firm intensely focused on the middle market. Our blue chip team leverages bulge bracket experience in consulting, operations, finance, accounting, investment banking and investing to provide unmatched transactional, operational and financial perspectives to middle market stakeholders. The Portage Point cross-functional platform is uniquely architected to offer fully integrated capabilities and solutions that identify value capture, mitigate risk and positively impact outcomes at every stage of the ever-changing middle market business lifecycle. From ideation to monetization, Portage Point delivers excellence across transaction advisory services, valuations, transaction execution services, office of the CFO, performance improvement, interim management, investment banking, operational turnaround and financial restructuring.

In October 2024, New Mountain Capital made a strategic minority growth investment in Portage Point Partners. Learn more .

