Adam Stewart Named Executive Chairman Of Sandals Resorts International

Executive Chairman Adam Stewart assumes the role after working alongside his father for more than two decades, serving as Chief Executive Officer and most recently Deputy Chairman. He has helped oversee the continued rapid expansion of Sandals Resorts International throughout the Caribbean, including the recent announcement of two new island resort destinations, the future Sandals Curaçao and Beaches® Resorts in St. Vincent .

"Some people are dreamers, and some are doers; my dad was the magical combination of both. He was fiercely passionate about offering a product that would exceed expectations, and we are incredibly honored to continue his pursuit of innovation, raising the bar, and creating landmark moments for our valued guests," stated Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International.

Countless organizations have recognized Adam Stewart for his leadership in the travel industry and his substantial contributions to the destinations where Sandals Resorts International operates. As part of this commitment, in 2009, Adam Stewart launched the Sandals Foundation with a mission to lift communities through education, healthcare, and environmental protection. The foundation and its activities have helped millions across the region through various impact-focused programs, where he will continue to serve as President. Stewart is also a strong proponent of the direct investment and development of team members. His work through the Sandals Corporate University brings continued learning, mentorship and invaluable skills training to thousands of employees throughout the Caribbean. In 2016, Stewart was also bestowed the national honor of the Order of Distinction, Commander Class by the Government of Jamaica for outstanding contribution to tourism.

He added, "We could never have imagined the monumental impact that our resorts have had around the world. It has been a remarkable journey to have built brands that play a part in so many of our customers' happiest moments. Our team is the best in the world, and I am incredibly proud of the work they do every day of life to put our customers first, as we carry forward."

Stewart has also played an integral role in managing the company's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including launching its creation of the respected Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness to ensure guests' and team members' safety, and consulting with industry groups, government entities, health organizations and international associations alike. His work guaranteed Sandals® Resorts and Beaches® Resorts are at the forefront of providing a safe and enjoyable destination for international travelers during this time and is keeping thousands of team members across all its Caribbean destinations employed.

Earlier this month, the Hon. Gordon "Butch" Stewart's passing was marked by a global outpouring of support from Sandals team members, guests and industry partners around the world, sharing thousands of memories. As an industry pioneer, he helped to establish the tourism sector across the Caribbean through building first of its kind luxury resorts, chartering flights to bring international visitors when no major airline service was offered and a relentless commitment to backing the Travel Agent community. Over the years, the brands have become respected for its Luxury Included® model that changed the face of the all-inclusive segment and built a loyal following; affording it the highest return guest rate of any hospitality brand in the western hemisphere.

"My Father's shoes are impossible to fill, but we will follow in his ground-breaking footsteps to continue the important work we all set out to do together. As a company and as a team, we are poised for the future. We are already leading the industry in recovering from the greatest setback in the history of travel. We will continue to lead not just by saying, but by doing. And at the heart of it all, we are solely focused on what we do best: delighting our guests," Stewart concluded.

About Sandals Resorts International

Sandals Resorts International (SRI) is the parent company of some of travel's most visible brands including Sandals Resorts, Beaches Resorts and Grand Pineapple Beach Resorts. Founded by Gordon "Butch" Stewart in 1981, SRI is based in Montego Bay, Jamaica and is responsible for resort development, service standards, training and day-to-day operations.

Sandals ® Resorts:

Sandals Resorts offers two people in love the most romantic, Luxury Included® vacation experience in the Caribbean. With 16 stunning beachfront settings in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, and now Curaçao, Sandals Resorts offers more quality inclusions than any other resort company on the planet. Signature Love Nest Butler Suites® for the ultimate in privacy and service; butlers trained by the Guild of Professional English Butlers; the Red Lane Spa®; 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining, ensuring top-shelf liquor, premium wines, and gourmet specialty restaurants; Aqua Centers with expert PADI® certification and training; fast Wi-Fi from beach to bedroom and Sandals Customizable Weddings are all Sandals Resorts exclusives. Sandals Resorts guarantees guests peace of mind from arrival to departure with the Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness, the company's enhanced health and safety measures designed to give guests the utmost confidence when vacationing in the Caribbean. Sandals Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), which includes Beaches Resorts and is the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information about the Sandals Resorts Luxury Included® difference, visit www.sandals.com.

Beaches ® Resorts:

With three spectacular locations in Turks & Caicos and Jamaica, and a fourth location coming to St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Beaches Resorts is the ultimate getaway for every member of the family. Beaches Resorts provides more quality inclusions than any other resort company on the planet with outrageous waterparks, XBOX® Play Lounges, exclusive Kids Camps, teen nightclubs, Certified Nannies, Butler service, Red Lane® Spas, Aqua Centers with expert PADI® certification and training; and free Wi-Fi. As a proud sponsor of Sesame Street, Beaches Resorts also offers the Caribbean Adventures with Sesame Street®, where kids can spend their vacation with their favorite friends from the Sesame Street gang with daily activities and weekly stage shows. Beaches Resorts are the perfect place for family gatherings from reunions and special birthdays to the signature destination wedding program, Beaches Customizable Weddings. Beaches Resorts guarantees guests peace of mind from arrival to departure with the Beaches Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness, the company's enhanced health and safety measures designed to give guests the utmost confidence when vacationing in the Caribbean. Beaches Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), which includes Luxury Included® Sandals Resorts, and is the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information about the Beaches Resorts, visit www.beaches.com.

