LEGACY MATTERS: SANDALS® RESORTS ANNOUNCES THE SELECTION OF LEO BURNETT AS CREATIVE AGENCY OF RECORD

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica , Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandals Resorts is pleased to announce the selection of the award-winning Leo Burnett as the agency of record supporting the Sandals and Beaches brands. The Chicago-based firm has been entrusted with the creative effort to enhance the respective brands under the resort companies' umbrella. Announced today and beginning immediately, this engagement will encompass creative ideation and execution across all mediums and platforms for the brands dynamic portfolio of Caribbean resorts, including adults-only Sandals Resorts and family-friendly Beaches Resorts – honing in on shared family values and entrepreneurial synergies.

The story of Sandals Resorts began in 1981 when the Caribbean-born all-inclusive resort brand opened its flagship resort, Sandals Montego Bay in Jamaica, pictured here.

Leo Burnett's selection is designed to bring a new era of bold, quintessentially Caribbean brand expression for the region's leading and most award-winning all-inclusive resorts. This announcement follows a competitive review process that began in Q1 and included several of the industry's most highly regarded global creative agencies.

"The founder of the Sandals Resorts brand and my father, the Hon. Gordon 'Butch' Stewart, was a marketing virtuoso – a visionary – who forged a legacy that spans over four decades of Caribbean authenticity and treasured family values. He meticulously built what has now become one of the most well-recognized and beloved brands in travel with his brilliance and resolute passion. Entrusting the brands and their heritage is deeply personal to me," said Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of the Sandals Resorts companies. "The Sandals brands and Leo Burnett represent very similar narratives: both family-led, founder-driven brands fueled by innovation. This next chapter is brimming with excitement and opportunity as we bring forward the best of the Caribbean together."

Unique Vacations Inc. (UVI) will manage Leo Burnett's support of the brands under the direction of its Chief Marketing Officer, Tony Cortizas: "This journey fostered new connections, hours of brand immersion and reflection, and a wealth of ingenious ideas that align with the remarkable evolution of the Sandals and Beaches brands as leaders in the all-inclusive space. Leo Burnett understood the brands' roots as much as our inspired and passionate strategy forward, effortlessly clicking with the essence of Sandals and Beaches with their human approach to creative expression. We are thrilled to collaborate and showcase the incredible experiences that have earned the brands one of the industry's most loyal customer bases. With Leo Burnett, this cherished legacy is in great hands."

"As companies with similar values, the chemistry between Leo Burnett and Sandals Resorts was immediate. But the more you get to know the Sandals and Beaches brands, the more you fall in love with them," said Britt Nolan, President and Chief Creative Officer of Leo Burnett. "There's so much more to their story than people know. It's a huge honor to steward such beloved brands and we're super excited to help write their next chapter and show the world more."

About Sandals Resorts

Sandals® Resorts offers the ease and refinement of the most-awarded luxury all-inclusive vacation experience in the Caribbean. With 17 beachfront settings in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, Curaçao, and Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, each resort reflects the design, cuisine, and unique essence of its island home. From butler service and exquisite cuisine to top-shelf spirits and incredible suites, including the Caribbean's first Overwater Villas, the brand is known for pioneering innovations that constantly evolve and elevate the all-inclusive vacation experience. Sandals Resorts has recently piloted fresh concepts such as an off-site Island Inclusive dining program that invites guests to experience the local dining scene beyond the resort gates and MINI Coopers for island exploration on a whim – all while staying true to the brand's Caribbean roots and showcasing the transformative link between tourism and the power to transform lives through the philanthropic arm of the business, the Sandals Foundation. For more information visit www.sandals.com .

About Beaches Resorts

Beaches® Resorts is the Caribbean's most-awarded luxury family all-inclusive vacation experience, where memories are created and made to last. With three spectacular locations in Turks & Caicos and Jamaica, and a fourth location set to debut in Exuma, Bahamas, Beaches Resorts is the ultimate beachfront getaway for every member of the family. Kids can hang with the Sesame Street gang as part of the Caribbean Adventures with Sesame Street®, splash in outrageous waterparks, enjoy exclusive Kids Camps and teen amenities, while parents indulge in butler service, luxurious spa treatments, and superb cuisine -- all with the assurance of Certified Nannies, expertly trained team members and the honor of being the first resort company in the world to attain the Advanced Certified Autism Center (ACAC) designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). For more information about Beaches Resorts, visit www.beaches.com .

About Leo Burnett

Leo Burnett is a creative solutions company founded on the idea that "what helps people helps business." By solving human problems with the power of creativity, Leo Burnett delivers value for people and prosperity for brands across more than 50 offices in 45 countries. To learn more about Leo Burnett and its rich, 89-year history, visit LeoBurnett.com.

