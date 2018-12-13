Adam Thielen Partners with The Makers of HORMEL® Chili for Chili Dip Touchdown Dance Contest

From now through Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, fans will be encouraged to submit their best Chili Dip Touchdown Dance via social media by tagging @HormelChili on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter incorporating a can of HORMEL® Chili and using the hashtag #ChiliDipDanceContest for judging. Hormel Foods will select one Grand Prize winner. The winner and a guest will be flown to Miami to watch next year's Big Game. Judging of dances will be based on uniqueness, unexpectedness and originality behind each entry submission.

"We are excited to partner with Adam Thielen to announce the Chili Dip Touchdown Dance contest," said Jason Baskin, HORMEL® Chili senior brand manager. "Adam is the perfect partner because he knows that it's not a touchdown without celebrating, and it's not gameday without chili cheese dip. We look forward to seeing all of the unique entries and creativity everyone shows in their chili dip touchdown dances."

The brand officially announced the contest with Adam Thielen today via social media, who will also be at this year's Radio Row before the Big Game further discuss the partnership and #ChiliDipDanceContest. Outside of being a football player on the field, Adam is dedicated to giving back to the community by empowering kids to reach their full potential through the Thielen Foundation.

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with the makers of HORMEL® Chili to find America's best Chili Dip Touchdown Dance," said Adam Thielen, star NFL wide receiver. "Just like my touchdown dances on the field, this is a fun competition to showcase the nation's best dance moves, I look forward to viewing the submissions!"

For more information about the contest visit: www.hormel.com/Brands/HormelChili/ChiliDipDance. For additional information on HORMEL® Chili varieties, including recipes, nutritional information and where to buy, visit www.hormel.com/brands/hormelchili or follow the brand on social media at www.facebook.com/hormel.chili, https://www.instagram.com/hormelchili/?hl=en, www.pinterest.com/hormelchili, and www.twitter.com/HormelChili.

About Hormel Foods – Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Columbus®, Wholly Guacamole®, Hormel® Black Label® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the tenth year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ - focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and https://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

Contact:

Brian Olson

507-434-6352

brolson@hormel.com

Lizet Gonzalez

312-667-1415

Lizet_Gonzalez@dkcnews.com

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

