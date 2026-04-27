ADAMA Introduces Its First Pyrasulfotole-Based Product with the Launch of Marathon® in Australia

The Australian launch brings advanced weed control and formulation innovation to cereal growers

BEIJING and TEL AVIV, Israel, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAMA Ltd. (SZSE: 000553), a leading global crop protection company, today announced the launch of Marathon®, its first Pyrasulfotole-based herbicide. The product will be available to Australian cereal growers for the 2026 season, bringing advanced weed control powered by ADAMA's formulation technology and marking an important step toward a broader rollout of future Pyrasulfotole–based solutions for cereal crops globally in the coming years.

Pyrasulfotole is widely recognized for its strong compatibility in tank mixes, helping growers expand their weed–control spectrum and manage mixed or difficult weed populations in a single pass. It also plays an important role in resistance management and is commonly used within Integrated Weed Management (IWM) programs to support long–term field performance.

Marathon® delivers broadleaf weed control in wheat and barley and is powered by ADAMA's patented high–load formulation technology, incorporating Mefenpyr–diethyl as a built–in safener. This advanced formulation supports strong crop tolerance while ensuring weeds remain fully susceptible, delivering reliable performance and a robust crop–safety profile.

ADAMA's proprietary formulation technology enables high–load EC systems that remain physically stable under both low– and high–temperature storage and handling conditions. This innovative formulation supports the commercialization of a high-load Pyrasulfotole product with a distinctive performance profile. For growers, this translates into easier handling and application, including lower application volumes, simplified mixing, and fewer containers and transport requirements – supporting both operational efficiency and more sustainable on–farm practices. The same technology platform will also support additional Pyrasulfotole–based products in other territories.

"Pyrasulfotole is a powerful tool for cereal growers, and our high–load formulation technology allows us to unlock even more value from this proven active ingredient," said Germain Boulay, ADAMA's Head of Global Herbicides. "It enables consistent performance across conditions, greater flexibility in tank mixes, and a more efficient experience for growers – while also serving as a foundation for future Pyrasulfotole–based solutions in additional markets."

The launch of Marathon® represents the first step in ADAMA's continued development of Pyrasulfotole–based solutions. Leveraging its global R&D capabilities and advanced formulation platforms, the company is laying the groundwork for future solutions to address evolving weed control and resistance challenges in cereal crops.

Over the coming years, ADAMA plans to introduce additional formulations and mixtures tailored to regional agronomic needs in key cereal markets, including Australia, Canada, and the United States, further strengthening its global cereals offering.

About ADAMA

ADAMA Ltd. is a global leader in crop protection, providing practical solutions to farmers across the world to combat weeds, insects and disease. Our culture empowers ADAMA's people to actively listen to farmers and ideate from the field. ADAMA's diverse portfolio of existing active ingredients, coupled with its leading formulation capabilities and proprietary formulation technology platforms, uniquely position the company to develop high-quality, innovative and sustainable products, to address the many challenges farmers and customers face today. ADAMA serves customers in dozens of countries globally, with direct presence in all top 20 markets. For more information, visit us at www.ADAMA.com.

ADAMA Contact

Tal Moise

Public Relations

Email: [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/799829/Adama_Agricultural_Solutions_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ADAMA Ltd.