Adamastor receives certification from the Agência Nacional de Inovação (National Innovation Agency) for its suitability to conduct research and development activities

Adamastor recently received the ID Seal: Recognition of Suitability to conduct Research and Development activities, awarded by ANI, Agência Nacional de Inovação (National Innovation Agency).

PORTO, Portugal, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The company is proud to be part of the group of 600 companies in Portugal that have been certified by the Agência Nacional de Inovação (National Innovation Agency) with the ID Seal: Recognition of Suitability to conduct Research and Development Activities, which allows it to:

assume a unique position in the sector compared to its competitors;

foster and establish new partnerships in terms of research and development of engineering projects;

access funding from research and development support funds.

Adamastor receives certification from the Agência Nacional de Inovação (National Innovation Agency) witch is another step in Adamastor's evolutionary journey.

This is another step in Adamastor's evolutionary journey, after having also committed to Hi-rEV, the agenda for the recovery of the automotive components sector, having participated in the "European Conference on the Structural Integrity of Additively Manufactured Materials".

Through its experience and expertise in the most diverse areas of engineering, Adamastor will thus contribute to bringing together relevant companies in the automotive industry, with the common goal of promoting the essential disruptive changes in the sector, enabling them to adapt and respond to the demands established for the essential energy transition.

About ANI

The ANI - National Innovation Agency's main missions are:

Promote collaboration between organisations in the Scientific and Technological System and the business community;

Strengthening participation in international programmes by companies and entities in the national Scientific and Technological System, with a view to boosting their capacities, skills and results;

Financing R&D - Innovation & Development, through the management of a set of R&D instruments and incentives for innovation;

Empowering and adding value to innovation, helping to strengthen the SNI - Sistema Nacional de Inovação (National Innovation System);

To promote, at national and international level, examples of innovation in Portugal .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2315745/Adamastor.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2094180/Adamastor_Logo.jpg