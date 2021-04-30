Adameve.com and Satisfyer Debut Breathless

With 11 pulsating air stimulation modes and 10 vibration selections, the small, silicone, USB rechargeable Breathless is both waterproof and backed by Adam & Eve's unparalleled satisfaction guarantee. Perfect for solo or partnered play, Breathless delivers intense pressure waves and vibrations through independent motors that can be experienced separately or simultaneously.

Available exclusively at adameve.com and Adam & Eve retail stores on April 30, Breathless retails for $69.99 and is the first collaboration between two of the adult market's leading brands.

"We are so excited to see the Satisfyer Breathless come to fruition," says Glenn Mersereau, Adam & Eve Ecommerce and Merchandising Director. "This product was designed exclusively for Adam & Eve based on years of customer research. Satisfyer's unique toy line has been a best seller for adameve.com since its arrival and we are certain our customers will agree that the Satisfyer Breathless is the best clitoral vibrator on the planet."

Dr. Jenni Skyler, Resident Sex Therapist at Adam & Eve, agrees. "Breathless is your new best friend. This revolutionary vibrator blends two different sensations of pulsing and vibrations, bringing the clitoris an A-plus orgasm. This is one of Adam and Eve's hottest and most effective toys, with the added benefit of being pocket-sized and pretty quiet. It doesn't get better than Breathless."

Adam & Eve is the nation's leading and most trusted internet adult retailer, having served more than 15 million customers through its website and catalog. With its longstanding "sex positive" stance, Adam & Eve products have been delivering excitement to bedrooms and enticing lovers for 50 years. Adam & Eve sells only the highest quality products for individuals and couples looking to engage in a consensual and sex positive experience. Find out more at www.adamandeve.com.

