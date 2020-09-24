Adameve.com Asks At What Age Did You Buy Your First Sex Toy?

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are back this month with more information on sex toy habits. This month, the results of their annual poll reveal the age at which most people bought their first sex toy. And the results may not be what you'd expect.

While we've already revealed that over 50% of American adults (57% females vs. 44% males) admit to owning a sex toy, it may surprise you to know the age when they bought their first one.

The majority (34%) of sex toy owners bought their first toy between the ages of 21 and 30, while 30% said they obtained their first "sexcessory" between age 18 and 20. Just over 13% of the respondents said they got their first sex toy when they were over 40. And 11% said they were 31 to 40 when they procured their first one. Additionally, nearly 12% of the respondents admitted they bought their first sex toy under the age of 18.

"I find it encouraging that nearly 64% of toy users acquire their first ones between ages 18 and 30," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, resident sexologist at Adam & Eve. "And bravo to those who are just discovering the joy of sex toys over age 40. As sex toys become more acceptable, adults from all walks of life are finding them easier to purchase and enjoy."

"Adam & Eve carries a wide variety of adult toys and provides discreet billing and shipping, as well as a 100% satisfaction guarantee," says Chad Davis, Director of Marketing for Adam & Eve.

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

