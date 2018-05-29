Adameve.com Asks: Do Our Sex Organs Determine Our Gender?

While 43% of the respondents (36% of the women and 51% of the men) said they believed that our sex organs determine our gender, 35% (42% of women and 26% of the men) said they did not. Twenty-two percent of those who were polled (21% of the women and 23% of the men) said they were not sure.

While the topic of transgenderism is a hot button for many people, the fact that adults are now openly discussing it is a step in the right direction.

When asked if our sex organs determine our gender, Adam & Eve's resident sexologist, Dr. Jenni Skyler answered yes and no. She says, "Many people are born with a set of genitals that match how they feel as male or female. For a long time, our understanding of gender has been binary. We know male and female to have a particular gender description, along with certain roles and expressions. Yet, gender is not entirely about nature and sex organs. Transgender people often feel their sex organs do not reflect their gender. And intersex persons may have atypical sex organs and potentially feel more ambiguous about their gender and gender expression."

Dr. Jenni elaborates, "Because gender is a social construct, our society has evolved to allow for more people to sink into their body and feel the nuances of what their gender really feels like, even if it doesn't fit into a typical binary box of male and female. Because we have the social permission to expand gender into a spectrum of various descriptors, many people are able to break away from the typical male-female boxes and allow themselves to feel and express themselves in a more unique gendered manner."

"Adam & Eve creates an annual sex survey to gauge changing sexual attitudes and values with American adults," says Chad Davis, Director of Marketing for Adam & Eve.

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

