Adameve.com Asks "Do You Believe In Love At First Sight?"

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are curious about love, sex and everything in between. This month, they are back with the latest statistics from an all-new survey that compares results to the same question they asked 10 years ago: Do you believe in love at first sight? And the results may surprise you.

This year, when respondents were asked if they believe in love at first sight, just over 46% of them said yes, compared to 55% in 2011. More than 29% of those polled said they did not believe in love at first sight, compared to 27% in 2011. And more than 24% of the current respondents said they weren't sure about love at first sight, compared of 18% of those questioned in 2011.

"It's no surprise to me that with everything going on in the world right now, people are not as optimistic when it comes to the idea of love at first sight," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, resident sexologist at Adam & Eve. "Additionally, many of us have been isolated in some capacity for much of the last year and a half, so we may have forgotten what that spark, attraction or notion of 'lust' at first sight feels like."

"Adam & Eve encourages adults to explore their sexuality within their own comfort levels and boundaries," says Chad Davis, Director of Marketing for Adam & Eve. "We are happy to provide options and accessories for every stage of relationship."

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

