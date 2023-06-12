ADAMEVE.COM ASKS "HAVE YOU EVER BEEN DENIED ACCESS TO CONTRACEPTION BASED ON YOUR AGE?"

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, never shy away from sexual health issues. This month, the company surveyed over 1000 people, asking "Have you ever been denied access to contraception based on your age?" And the answers may surprise you.

While many birth control options (condoms, spermicides, etc.) are currently available over the counter and without age restrictions, nearly 11% of the respondents (14% of the males and 8% of the females) said they had been refused access to contraception because of their age. Just over 84% of those surveyed (80% of the males and 87% of the females) said they had no problem accessing birth control, and 5% were unsure.

"Access to safe, affordable birth control is both a Constitutional and human right," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, PhD, LMFT, CST, and resident sexologist at Adam & Eve. "That said, some people say they still feel judged or intimidated by their doctors or pharmacists. Many schools and clinics offer free condoms, and Planned Parenthood, whose motto is 'Care, no matter what,' has over 600 locations throughout the United States."

"Adam & Eve started over 50 years ago as a mail order condom company, and we still provide a wide variety of condoms today," says Chad Davis, Director of Marketing for Adam & Eve. "We encourage adults to explore their sexuality within their own comfort levels and boundaries and are happy to provide options and accessories for every stage of relationship."

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

For more information about Adam & Eve, visit their website, https://www.adameve.com. For additional information on Adam & Eve, please contact Adam & Eve Director of Public Relations Katy Zvolerin at 919.644.8100 x 3121 or [email protected].

