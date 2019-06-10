Adameve.com Asks: How Important Is Foreplay?

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, never shy away from anything sex-related. This month, they are back with new results from their annual sex survey, where they asked over 1,000 adults just how important foreplay is to them.

Over 76% of the respondents (76% of males and 77% of the females) said foreplay was a very important part of the sex act, while 19% (21% of the males and 18% of the females) said it was slightly important. Only 4% of those polled (3% of the males and 5% of the females) said foreplay was not important at all.

"For most people, foreplay is the appetizer or opening act to the main event," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, resident sexologist at Adam & Eve. "Many couples utilize this time to relax, engage with their partner and focus on the moment at hand. For some, the 'moment at hand' may be enough… but for the majority of couples, 15-20 minutes of one-on-one attention is optimum to unwind and fully prepare for intercourse."

"Depending on the situation, stage of relationship and individuals' preferences, foreplay can range from kissing to massage to toy use," says Skyler. "I encourage couples to check in with one another during foreplay to make sure they are both on the same page before moving forward to sex."

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

