Adameve.com Asks: How Important Is Marriage?

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are always curious when it comes to sex. This month, they are back with new results from their annual sex survey, where they asked over 1,000 adults how important marriage actually is to them – and their answers may surprise you.

While 57% of those polled (58% of the females and 56% of the males) said that marriage is very important to them, 27% of the respondents (26% of the females and 29% of the males) said marriage is somewhat important. Only 15% of those polled (16% of the females and 15% of the males) said marriage was not at all important to them.

"The concept of marriage means different things to different people," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, resident sexologist at Adam & Eve. "At the end of the day, however, an overwhelming majority still believe in the concept of marriage, however they may define it," she says. "Most marriages evolve over time, and, as anyone who has been married will agree, it's not always easy. But it's heartening to see that so many people value the idea of a life-long partner and partnership, and all that it entails."

"Adam & Eve carries a wide variety of products for adults in all stages and types of relationships," says Chad Davis, Director of Marketing for Adam & Eve. "From massage oils to toys and games, adameve.com has something for every couple's comfort level."

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

