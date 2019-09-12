Adameve.com Asks: How Important Is Monogamy?

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are never shy when it comes to sex. This month, they are back with new results from their annual sex survey, where they asked over 1,000 adults how important monogamy actually is to them – and their answers may surprise you.

While 73% of those polled (77% of the females and 68% of the males) said they prefer monogamy in their sexual relationships, nearly 17% of the respondents (11% of the females and 22% of the males) said they are open to non-monogamous sexual relationships. And just over 10% of those polled (11% of the females and 9% of the males) said they do not desire monogamy at all.

"While monogamy has historically been the cultural standard, there is a shift in the thinking of many couples today," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, resident sexologist at Adam & Eve. "Many people don't want or need the relationships they saw their parents and grandparents having," she says. "Because of this, they are choosing to define what a relationship means on their own terms. That said, an open relationship can feel exciting for the novelty it offers, but for many people, this is a distraction from developing deeper intimacy and connection with a primary partner."

"Adam & Eve carries a wide variety of products for adults in all stages and types of relationships," says Chad Davis, Director of Marketing for Adam & Eve. "From massage oils to toys and games, adameve.com is a judgement-free retail space for everyone."

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

