Adameve.com Asks: How Long Do You Spend On Foreplay?

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are always interested in asking the important questions when it comes to sex. This month, they are back with new results from their annual sex survey, where they asked over 1,000 adults how long they actually spend on foreplay – and the results my surprise you!

While 29% of those polled (27% of the females and 32% of the males) said that foreplay lasted 10 to 20 minutes on average, nearly 45% of the respondents (44.58% of the females and 45.14% of the males) said their usual foreplay clocked in between just 5 and 10 minutes. Nearly 14% of those polled (16.26% of the females and 10.48% of the males) said foreplay usually lasted less than five minutes, and 12.56% of the respondents (12.41% of the females and 13.14% of the males) said foreplay averaged more than 20 minutes.

"It's unfortunate that a so many people look at foreplay as a means to an end," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, resident sexologist at Adam & Eve. "I encourage couples to take it slowly, enjoy the time leading up to intercourse and use this period to communicate and engage one another."

"While foreplay typically encompasses everything from kissing and touching to toy use prior to sex," says Skyler. "Foreplay on its own (without intercourse) can be extremely fulfilling as well."

"Adam & Eve carries a wide variety of products for adults in all stages and types of relationships," says Chad Davis, Director of Marketing for Adam & Eve. "From massage oils to toys and games, adameve.com is a judgement-free retail space for everyone."

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

