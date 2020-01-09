Adameve.com Asks How Much People Spend On Lingerie

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are interested in every facet of sexuality. This month, the results from their annual sex survey show how much men and women typically spend on lingerie per year, and the results may surprise you.

While nearly 83% of those polled reported they spent less than $100 per year on lingerie, nearly 16% said they spent between $100 and $500 per year. Less than 2% of the respondents said they spent over $500 per year.

Interestingly, when broken down between males and females, the results are nearly the same. While 84% of the men and 81% of the women said they spent less than $100 on undies each year, 14% of the men and 17% of the women spent between $100 and $500 per year. And 1.73% of the men vs. 1.75% of the women admitted they spend more than $500 each year.

Dr. Jenni Skyler, resident sexologist at Adam & Eve, thinks these numbers don't tell the whole story. "In the United States, lingerie is a $13 billion industry," she says. "But there is a big difference between cotton underpants and sports bras and corsets, nighties and fantasy-wear."

"Many people view lingerie as an important part of foreplay and intimacy. Whether wearing lingerie makes you feel more sensual, or you choose to wear it for your partner, the act of wearing it and removing it plays an important role for many in the bedroom. I encourage couples to find out if lingerie can be a part of their sexual repertoire."

"Adam & Eve carries a wide variety of lingerie and fantasy-wear in all styles and sizes," says Chad Davis, Director of Marketing for Adam & Eve. "From teddies to nightgowns to crotchless panties, adameve.com has something for everyone's style and comfort level."

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

