Adameve.com Asks How Often Do You Clean Your Sex Toys?

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are back this month with more information on sex toy habits. This month, the results of their annual poll reveal how often people clean their sex toys. And the results may shock you.

While nearly 58% of those polled (49% of the males vs. 65% of the females) said they clean their sex toys after every use, 33% of the respondents (40% of the males and 26% of the females) said they never clean their sex toys. Nearly 10% of those surveyed (11% of the males and nearly 9% of the females) said they clean their sex toys after every once in a while.

Interestingly, when compared to Adam & Eve's 2016 survey, which asked the same question, these numbers have not improved much. At that time, 63% of respondents (57% of the males and 70% of the females) said they cleaned their sex toys after every use. Nearly 28% (36% of the males and 19% of the females) said they never cleaned their toys. And 9% of those polled (7% of the males and 11% of the females) said they cleaned their toys every once in a while.

"I can't stress how important it is to clean your sex toys after each use," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, resident sexologist at Adam & Eve. "Besides helping your toys last longer, this prevents the spread of infection. Most toys include cleaning instructions, and there are numerous toy cleansers available."

"Adam & Eve carries a wide variety of adult toys and cleansers to meet a wide variety of personal preferences and needs," says Chad Davis, Director of Marketing for Adam & Eve.

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

