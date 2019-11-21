Adameve.com Asks How People Feel About Lingerie

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are always curious when it comes to sex. This month, they are back with new results from their annual sex survey, where they asked over 1,000 adults how they felt about lingerie, and their answers may surprise you.

While 26% of those polled felt lingerie was an important component to their sex life, 47% said lingerie was not very important to them, and 28% said it was not important at all.

In addition, 56% of those polled said that they enjoyed buying or receiving lingerie, while 44% of the respondents admitted they did not.

"Lingerie is a $13 billion industry in the United States alone," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, resident sexologist at Adam & Eve. "And while the term lingerie covers everything from utilitarian undies to corsets, nighties and fantasy-wear, many people associate lingerie as an accessory to sex and intimacy."

"Many couples enjoy dressing up – and undressing – for one another as part of foreplay or simply setting the mood," Skyler continues. "Wearing lingerie can help someone feel more embodied in their sensuality – allowing them to take ownership and feel empowered with the sensual side of themselves. I encourage couples to talk to one another to find out if, or how, lingerie plays a role in their sex lives."

"Adam & Eve carries a wide variety of lingerie and fantasy-wear in all styles and sizes," says Chad Davis, Director of Marketing for Adam & Eve. "From teddies to nightgowns to crotchless panties, adameve.com has something for everyone's style and comfort level."

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

For more information about Adam & Eve, visit their website, https://www.adameve.com . For additional information on Adam & Eve, please contact Adam & Eve Director of Public Relations Katy Zvolerin at 919.644.8100 x 3121 or katy@adameve.com .

SOURCE adameve.com

Related Links

http://www.adameve.com

