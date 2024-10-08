ADAMEVE.COM ASKS "IS AN ORGASM BETTER ALONE OR WITH A PARTNER?"

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are never shy when it coming to sharing results from their all-new annual sex survey. This month, the sex-positive company asked over 1000 adults how solo orgasms compare to those with a partner, and the results may surprise you.

While a whopping 65% of the respondents (72% of the males and 57% of the females) said an orgasm was better with a partner, 27% (25% of the males and 29% of the females) said they prefer to climax alone. An additional 9% (7% of the men and 12% of the women) said it was the same either way.

"All orgasms are not created equal," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, PhD, LMFT, C-PST, and resident sexologist at Adam & Eve. "For women, especially, an orgasm with a partner can take time, patience and a lot of trial and error. It can take a while for couples to get into sync where orgasms are concerned. It also helps to know what works for you via your solo experiences and self-discovery, and to communicate that with a partner."

Dr. Jennis continues, "Orgasms alone can be amazing… a celebration of one's self and true self care, while the intimacy and connection through partnered sex can add depth and new sensations as well."

"Adam & Eve encourages adults to celebrate their sexuality within their own comfort levels. We are happy to provide a variety of toys, lubricants and warming lotions to enhance both partnered and solo sessions," says Chad Davis, Director of Marketing for Adam & Eve.

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

For more information about Adam & Eve, visit their website, https://www.adameve.com. For additional information on Adam & Eve, please contact Adam & Eve Director of Public Relations Katy Zvolerin at 919.644.8100 x 3121 or [email protected] .

SOURCE AdamEve.com