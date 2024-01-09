ADAMEVE.COM ASKS "SHOULD ABORTION BE LEGALLY AVAILABLE TO WOMEN IN THE UNITED STATES?"

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, aren't afraid to ask the hard questions when it comes to the current sexual culture in our country. This month, the company surveyed over 1000 people, asking if abortion should be legally available to women in the U.S. And the responses may surprise you.

While 47% of those surveyed felt that abortion should be legally available to women under any circumstance, 33% agreed that it should be legally available under certain circumstance. Nearly 15% of respondents said abortion should not be legally available, and an additional 5% said they weren't sure.

"The abortion debate will always be divisive," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, PhD, LMFT, CST, and resident sexologist at Adam & Eve. "Whether it's from a political, religious or cultural standpoint, everyone has a strong feeling about it. But at its core, abortion is a healthcare issue and a personal issue between a woman and her partner, and a woman and her doctor."

"Adam & Eve got its start providing condoms by mail, and we still offer a wide variety of condoms to support easy access to affordable birth control," says Chad Davis, Director of Marketing for Adam & Eve. "We encourage adults to explore their sexuality within their own comfort levels and boundaries."

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

