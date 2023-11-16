ADAMEVE.COM ASKS "SHOULD SAME-SEX MARRIAGE BE RECOGNIZED BY THE CHURCH AND STATE?"

News provided by

adameve.com

16 Nov, 2023, 10:14 ET

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are curious about the current sexual culture in our country. This month, the company surveyed over 1000 people, asking if same-sex marriage should be recognized by the church and state. And the responses may surprise you.

While almost 56% of the respondents agreed that same-sex marriage should be recognized both religiously and legally, and additional 10% agreed but with certain restrictions imposed. Just over 26% of those polled said same-sex marriage should not be recognized by church and state, and 10% weren't sure.

While the right to same-sex marriage is currently protected nationwide, more than 30 states still have same-sex marriage bans in their constitutions and/or legislation.

"At the end of the day, adults should be able to choose who they want to love and spend their lives with," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, PhD, LMFT, CST, and resident sexologist at Adam & Eve. "No matter your sexual orientation, I don't believe marriage should be regulated by the government. While advancements have been made in the LGBTQ+ community and with same-sex marriage, there is still much work to be done."

"Adam & Eve encourages adults to explore their sexuality within their own comfort levels and boundaries," says Chad Davis, Director of Marketing for Adam & Eve. "We are happy to provide options and accessories for every stage and type of relationship."

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

For more information about Adam & Eve, visit their website, https://www.adameve.com. For additional information on Adam & Eve, please contact Adam & Eve Director of Public Relations Katy Zvolerin at 919.644.8100 x 3121 or [email protected].

SOURCE adameve.com

Also from this source

AdamEve.com, the Nation's Leading Source for Sex, Dating, and Relationship Advice, Reveals a Connection Between Mental Health and Intimacy

AdamEve.com, the Nation's Leading Source for Sex, Dating, and Relationship Advice, Reveals a Connection Between Mental Health and Intimacy

In a time where mental well-being plays a key role in a person's overall health, AdamEve.com, the nation's largest and most trusted resource for sex, ...
ADAMEVE.COM ASKS "SHOULD WOMEN BE ALLOWED TO CHOOSE STERILIZATION AS BIRTH CONTROL?"

ADAMEVE.COM ASKS "SHOULD WOMEN BE ALLOWED TO CHOOSE STERILIZATION AS BIRTH CONTROL?"

Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are curious when it comes to sexual health and wellness. This month,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Lesbian, Gay & Bisexual

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.