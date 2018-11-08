Adameve.com Provides Federal Workers Special Discount During Shutdown

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Valentine's Day, Adam & Eve and adameve.com are pleased to announce a special offer for federal workers during the current government shutdown.

From now until the end of February, federal employees can simply use the code "SHUTDOWN" at checkout to receive 50% off almost any one item and free shipping at adameve.com.

"We want to do something special for the government employees who may find themselves in a pinch over the next few weeks," says Chad Davis, Marketing Director for Adam & Eve. "Adam & Eve is pleased to help them with this special offer during these uncertain times."

"While some employees may find themselves home on furlough, many others are simply working without pay," says Davis. "At Adam & Eve, we feel that every adult deserves the opportunity for a sex positive experience, regardless of their relationship or financial status."

During this special promotion, almost every item is available for the 50% off discount, but some restrictions do apply. Adameve.com boasts thousands of items for adults to enjoy, including lingerie, toys and novelties. With over 20 million customers and more than 45 years in business, Adam & Eve sets the standard in adult entertainment.

