Adameve.com Reveals Stats on Erectile Dysfunction

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are back this month with the latest statistics on erectile dysfunction. And while this once taboo topic has become more openly discussed, it's important to remember that most men will experience some form of it at some point in their lives.

Erectile dysfunction, or ED, is diagnosed when there is difficulty in achieving or maintaining an erection. Symptoms can include decreased interest in sexual activity and low self-esteem.

While 23% of the men polled by Adam & Eve said they had experienced ED, 77% said they had never had an issue. Interestingly, 21% of the female respondents said their partners had never experienced ED.

"Erectile dysfunction can occur for a variety of reasons," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, resident sexologist at Adam & Eve. "Age, weight, alcohol use, certain medications and underlying health conditions can all contribute to ED. Any man can have an issue maintaining an erection every once in a while. It becomes concerning when it occurs often and impacts your sex life. If the issue seems to be psychological, I would recommend speaking with a certified sex therapist. If ED is related to a medical condition, such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or cancer, it is important to speak with your doctor."

"ED can be treated with medications such as Viagra and Cialis," continues Dr. Skyler. "Talk therapy and lifestyle changes such as exercise can also improve the condition. I encourage partners to talk openly about ED to find beneficial ways to resolve the issue."

"Adam & Eve encourages adults to enjoy positive sexuality within their own comfort levels and boundaries," says Chad Davis, Director of Marketing for Adam & Eve.

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

For more information about Adam & Eve, visit their website, https://www.adameve.com . For additional information on Adam & Eve, please contact Adam & Eve Director of Public Relations Katy Zvolerin at 919.644.8100 x 3121 or [email protected] .

SOURCE adameve.com