Adameve.com Signs Dr. Jenni Skyler As Resident Sexpert

Jenni Skyler, PhD, LMFT and CST is an AASECT certified sex therapist, sexologist, and licensed marriage and family therapist. Dr. Jenni originally pursued a career in sex therapy to advance her mission for giving all people permission for pleasure by promoting sexual health and healing. Because Adam & Eve also has a sex positive mission helping consenting adults enjoy their sexuality, Dr. Jenni is excited to join the team.

Dr. Jenni lives in Boulder, Colorado where she founded The Intimacy Institute for Sex & Relationship Therapy nine years ago. Today, she co-directs the clinic with her husband Daniel, also a sex therapist. Before moving to Boulder, Dr. Jenni spent time in Atlanta, Georgia. There, she served as a sexual health scholar at the Center of Excellence for Sexual Health (CESH) under the leadership of 16th U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. David Satcher, at Morehouse School of Medicine. At CESH, Dr. Jenni had the opportunity to consult numerous non-profits on sexuality, including the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on healthy sexuality and sexually healthy relationships.

When not working, Dr. Jenni can be found spending time with husband, their two young sons, and their backyard chickens. Dr. Jenni is passionate about all the World Health Organization (WHO) pillars of health, and therefore maintains a strong self-care practice that includes Crossfit, swimming, and slow walks in nature.

"Adam & Eve is pleased to welcome Dr. Jenni to the company, and we look forward to the valuable insight she will be contributing here," says Chad Davis, adameve.com Director of Marketing. "We were very impressed with Dr. Jenni's vast knowledge on all things sexual, and her attitudes and interest in social marketing and branding match Adam & Eve's very well."

For more information on Dr. Jenni, please visit her website at https://theintimacyinstitute.org. For more information on Adam & Eve, please contact Adam & Eve public relations director Katy Zvolerin at 919.644.8100 or katy@adameve.com.

