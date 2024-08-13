Adaptiva and Insight Deliver Autonomous Third-Party Application Patching With Managed Endpoint Service

Partnership will deliver improved IT experience and vulnerability remediation for organizations.

KIRKLAND, Wash., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptiva , a global leader in autonomous endpoint management, today announced a strategic partnership with Insight Enterprises, a global Fortune 500 solutions integrator. Through this collaboration, Adaptiva will extend Insight's Managed Endpoint service offering to automate third-party application patching for client organizations. As part of the partnership, Insight will also resell Adaptiva's patching and endpoint management products to their clients.

Adaptiva is honored to be recognized as an Essential partner of Insight, following a rigorous proof of concept and architectural board review. This designation signifies a deep commitment from both parties to collaborate closely to reduce the operational burden for IT operations and drive value for customers. In this capacity, Adaptiva will work hand-in-hand with Insight to continuously improve and expand the Managed Endpoint offering.

"Being selected for Insight's Managed Endpoint service underscores the strength and reliability of Adaptiva's OneSite Patch solution," said Dr. Deepak Kumar, Founder and CEO of Adaptiva. "Our team has a long history of helping organizations automate their endpoint management and patching processes to improve their security posture. This partnership enables Insight customers to protect their organizations from cyber attacks and vulnerabilities through proactive, reliable autonomous endpoint management."

"We made a very strategic choice in our partnership with Adaptiva. After a rigorous review of the various patch platforms and tools in the market, we found the perfect combination of innovation, proven scalability, and committed partnership with Adaptiva," said Steven Moss, Senior Vice President of Managed Services for Insight North America. "More specifically, Adaptiva's deep automation and customization capabilities make it the perfect platform for our Insight Managed Endpoint service. This collaboration allows us to offer essential patching services that are tailored to fit the unique business needs of our customers, enhancing their overall security posture and IT management experience."

Benefits and Features of the Managed Endpoint Offering

The new Managed Endpoint offering powered by Adaptiva's OneSite Patch provides numerous benefits to organizations, including:

Improved IT Experience : Simplifies and automates the process of deploying patches with a broad catalog of 1,500+ applications—reducing manual effort, increasing productivity and minimizing employee disruption.

: Simplifies and automates the process of deploying patches with a broad catalog of 1,500+ applications—reducing manual effort, increasing productivity and minimizing employee disruption. Enhanced Security : Improves the security posture of organizations with risk-based prioritization and efficient deployment when patches are available according to the client schedule.

: Improves the security posture of organizations with risk-based prioritization and efficient deployment when patches are available according to the client schedule. Cost-Efficiency : Offers a cost-effective solution with a fixed cost per device, per month, inclusive of infrastructure, licensing, administration, and support.

: Offers a cost-effective solution with a fixed cost per device, per month, inclusive of infrastructure, licensing, administration, and support. Customization: Delivers unique customization capabilities without scripting or manual configuration to meet the specific needs of an organization's unique use cases and compliance requirements.

A Step Forward in Automated Patching

Adaptiva and Insight's new partnership marks a significant step forward in delivering automated third-party application patching to organizations. By integrating Adaptiva's OneSite Patch into Insight's Managed Endpoint service, customers can now enjoy enhanced security, efficiency, and customization in their endpoint management solutions.

The solution is also now available in Insight's marketplace. This integration enables customers to easily access cutting-edge technology and streamline the process of upgrading their endpoint management capabilities.

For more information about this exciting partnership and the Managed Endpoint offering, visit www.adaptiva.com .

About Adaptiva:

Adaptiva, the autonomous endpoint management company, delivers the fastest way to patch and manage endpoints at scale. The company's OneSite platform and suite of products provide IT and cybersecurity leaders with a fully automated approach to speeding the continuous delivery of software, patches, and configuration updates across their organizations' endpoints. Founded nearly two decades ago, hundreds of today's largest global organizations rely on Adaptiva to increase IT operational efficiency, reduce endpoint security risk, and maximize patching velocity across millions of endpoints. Learn more at https://adaptiva.com .

About Insight:

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 solutions integrator helping organizations accelerate their digital journey. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, Insight helps clients leverage technology to achieve their business goals. Learn more at https://www.insight.com/ .

SOURCE Adaptiva