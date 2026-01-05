Adaptiva Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Management Tools

KIRKLAND, Wash., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptiva , the Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) company, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Management Tools. Recognized for both Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute, Adaptiva and its OneSite Platform rapidly deliver software, patches, and configuration updates for hundreds of today's largest Global 2000 organizations.

Adaptiva was founded with the belief that, when it comes to endpoint management, humans should define strategy and process, and software should autonomously do the rest. With this vision in mind, the company built its OneSite Platform and suite of endpoint management products using a layered architecture that incorporates AI, distributed computing, and Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) technologies to deliver the speed and scale that IT and Security Operations professionals need. The company's products are now trusted to autonomously manage, patch, and secure over 10 million endpoints worldwide.

"To us, being named a Leader in the very first Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Management Tools confirms what our customers already know: autonomous endpoint management is the only way to manage and secure devices at the scale and speed necessary in the AI era," said Dr. Deepak Kumar, Founder and CEO of Adaptiva. "We invested early in autonomous technologies knowing IT and Security Operations teams would be overwhelmed by growing attack surfaces, patch volumes, and workload demands. Our customers are now reaping the benefits by dramatically increasing operational efficiency while reducing risk across their complex environments."

Adaptiva believes that the company's commitment to ground-breaking innovation and security-centric partner integrations has helped it stand out from other endpoint management providers. Adaptiva's products operate across Windows, MacOS, and Linux devices, both on-premises and in the cloud, and natively integrate with leading exposure management solutions from Tenable , CrowdStrike , SentinelOne , Microsoft Defender , and more. Top-selling products available on the OneSite Platform today include:

OneSite Patch – Autonomously identifies, prioritizes, and deploys OS and third-party patches at massive scale without human intervention to keep customers ahead of evolving threats.

– Autonomously identifies, prioritizes, and deploys OS and third-party patches at massive scale without human intervention to keep customers ahead of evolving threats. OneSite Anywhere – Securely, reliably, and efficiently distributes software and updates to endpoints anywhere, even in remote and low-bandwidth conditions, to reduce manual workloads and the need for additional infrastructure.

– Securely, reliably, and efficiently distributes software and updates to endpoints anywhere, even in remote and low-bandwidth conditions, to reduce manual workloads and the need for additional infrastructure. OneSite Health – Continuously monitors endpoint health and compliance against company baselines to proactively detect, diagnose, and resolve issues before they impact users or operations.

Adaptiva's placement as a Leader on the inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Management Tools comes at a time when the complexity of IT environments continues to expand, and AI-enabled attackers are weaponizing endpoint vulnerabilities just seconds after initial discovery. To address these demands, organizations are placing greater emphasis on selecting proven, enterprise-grade platforms, like Adaptiva OneSite, that seamlessly integrate with Exposure Management systems and immediately extinguish vulnerabilities wherever they are found.

"Customer trust is everything. We've worked hard to deliver the product innovation and exposure management integrations that enable teams to manage endpoints and remediate vulnerabilities with unparalleled speed and confidence," said Kumar. "That's why hundreds of organizations across every industry—with environments ranging from 40 to more than 400,000 endpoints—use Adaptiva for autonomous endpoint management."

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Management Tools, By Tom Cipolla, Lina Al Dana, Sunil Kumar, Robin Milton-Schonemann, Todd Larivee, Craig Fisler, January 5, 2026. Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Adaptiva

Adaptiva , the autonomous endpoint management company, delivers the fastest way to patch and manage endpoints at scale. IT and security operations leaders trust the company's OneSite Platform and suite of endpoint management products to gain a hands-free, fully autonomous approach to speeding the continuous delivery of software, patches, and vulnerability remediations. Hundreds of today's largest global organizations rely on Adaptiva to increase operational efficiency, reduce risk, and maximize patching velocity across millions of endpoints. Adaptiva is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington with offices in the UK and India. Learn more at adaptiva.com , and follow the company at LinkedIn , Facebook and X .

