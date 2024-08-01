Adaptiva Commits to CISA's Secure by Design Pledge

The endpoint management leader is aligned with the agency's goal to build a future that is 'more secure by design'

KIRKLAND, Wash., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptiva, a global leader in autonomous endpoint management, today announces its signing of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's (CISA) Secure by Design Pledge to ensure a more secure digital ecosystem.

CISA's Pledge aligns perfectly with Adaptiva's approach; it's at the heart of the company's mission to enable organizations to safely and securely patch and manage endpoints at scale – standards it built directly into OneSite Patch.

"At Adaptiva, we have a longstanding commitment to enhancing endpoint security and safeguarding the data of organizations and their customers," said Dr. Deepak Kumar, Founder and CEO of Adaptiva. "CISA's Secure by Design Pledge will improve security practices by formalizing the industry's standard for remediating vulnerabilities with both speed and control. On behalf of the entire Adaptiva team, we're proud to join the collective effort to fortify our nation's cyber defenses in the face of rising threats."

Adaptiva has continually demonstrated its commitment to safe cybersecurity practices since its founding. The company voluntarily obtained ISO/IEC 27001 certification, the world's best-known standard for information security management systems. Adaptiva also engaged consulting firms to conduct a third party risk assessment as well as to conduct penetration testing. Both reports found that Adaptiva has maintained a digital environment that carries low risks of data loss, attack, and fraud, as well as fewer vulnerabilities than competing products, "a testament to the quality of the Adaptiva software," according to the firm that conducted the penetration test.

IT and cybersecurity leaders from around the world turn to Adaptiva's OneSite Platform for a fully automated way to quickly deliver software, patches, and fix vulnerabilities. Hundreds of the world's largest organizations, including a significant portion of the Fortune 500 and key government agencies, trust Adaptiva to make their operations more efficient, reduce risks, and speed up patching across millions of endpoints.

CISA's Secure by Design pledge lays out seven concrete goals for signatories to adopt within one year that will collectively help protect Americans online. They are:

Increase the use of multi-factor authentication,

Reduce default passwords,

Reduce the prevalence of one or more vulnerability classes across the signer's products,

Increase the installation of security patches by customers,

Publish a vulnerability disclosure policy (VDP) that authorizes testing by members of the public on technology products,

Demonstrate transparency in vulnerability reporting,

And increase customers's ability to gather evidence of cybersecurity intrusions affecting the signer's products.

"Meeting and exceeding these standards is crucial for protecting organizations, their employees, and customers, and ensuring a safe and resilient digital ecosystem," said Dr. Kumar. "We applaud all who have signed the Secure by Design Pledge and thank CISA for its ongoing efforts to mitigate risk in both the private and public sectors."

Read more about CISA's Secure by Design Pledge here.

About Adaptiva

Adaptiva, the autonomous endpoint management company, delivers the fastest way to patch and manage endpoints at scale. The company's OneSite platform and suite of products deliver IT and cybersecurity leaders a fully automated approach to speeding the continuous delivery of software, patches, and configuration updates across their organizations' endpoints. Founded nearly two decades ago, hundreds of today's largest global organizations rely on Adaptiva to increase IT operational efficiency, reduce endpoint security risk, and maximize patching velocity across millions of endpoints. Adaptiva is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington with offices in Chicago and London. Learn more at adaptiva.com, and follow the company at LinkedIn, Facebook and @Adaptiva.

SOURCE Adaptiva